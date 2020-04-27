¡Conmovedor! Dos pingüinos abrazados miran al horizonte tras la muerte de sus parejas (Fotos y video)

El fotógrafo Tobias Baumgaertner logró inmortalizar a una pareja de pingüinos que se abrazaban y observaban las luces del horizonte durante los tres días que pasó con una colonia de estas aves en Melbourne, Australia.
Esta hermosa foto, publicada en Instagram, tocó los corazones de los seguidores del fotógrafo, que la consideraron adorable y conmovedora.
En la publicación el autor cuenta que hizo la foto hace un año, pero decidió compartirla en “estos tiempos oscuros”. Además explica que ambas aves habían perdido a sus respectivas parejas y se estaban consolando.
“Desde aquel momento se encontraron regularmente, apoyándose uno al otro y pasando el tiempo juntos durante horas mirando las luces de la ciudad”, escribió Tobias.
During times like this the truly lucky ones are those that can be with the person/people they love most. I captured this moment about a year ago. These two Fairy penguins poised upon a rock overlooking the Melbourne skyline were standing there for hours, flipper in flipper, watching the sparkling lights of the skyline and ocean. A volunteer approached me and told me that the white one was an elderly lady who had lost her partner and apparently so did the younger male to the left. Since then they meet regularly comforting each other and standing together for hours watching the dancing lights of the nearby city. I spend 3 full nights with this penguin colony until I was able to get this picture. Between not being able or allowed to use any lights and the tiny penguins continuously moving, rubbing their flippers on each other’s backs and cleaning one another, it was really hard to get a shot but i got lucky during one beautiful moment. I hope you enjoy this moment as much as I did. #lovewillalwayswin • ? @tobiasvisuals •Shot on Nikon Z6, Nikkor 50mm 1.4, ISO 8000, 50mm, f/1.4, 1/60 sec
Unos días después el fotógrafo publicó otra foto de la pareja y la continuación de esta adorable historia. “El amor es el único juego en el que ganamos incluso cuando perdemos”, escribió.
“La manera en que estas dos aves se cuidaban mutuamente las distinguía del resto de la colonia. Mientras otros pingüinos dormían o corrían, estos dos parecían estar disfrutando de cada segundo que pasaban juntos”, añadió.
– Happy World Penguin Day – Here is a short video of the two penguins which have recently touched so many hearts around the world. While standing on the rock and facing the Melbourne skyline, they are surrounded by the calls of hundreds of other little fairy penguins. May these two bring even more love into your lives! I am a dreamer,… I believe that it is important to have dreams as they make life worth living and give love meaning. I previously shared these penguin images to spread love because that, I believed, is what the world needed most right now. It was never intended to be scientifically accurate as it was quite obviously romanticized by adding my personal feelings of being separated from and longing for the one I can’t live without. I wrote these words from the bottom of my heart and never expected so many people to connect with them. Like with anything else in life too much of one thing has the potential to become dangerous and while we don’t know what goes on in these little penguins I’ve been advised by the scientific community that anthropomorphizing animals can have a negative influence on them as it “can… lead to inappropriate behaviors towards wild animals”. This is especially the case for animals living in such close proximity to the city as they are already dealing with various challenges. I have further been adviced that these two could be related, …the exact relation of these two is at this point probably hard to figure out but i am happy to hear that if they are not friends then they might at least be family. Either way I believe that this was a truly beautiful and magical moment that spread so much love around the world. I also believe that humans protect what they can connect with and it acts as a reminder that we share this beautiful world with many other beings which come in various shapes and sizes, degrees of fluffiness and colors as well as with specific needs crucial for their survival. It presents us with just one of many reasons why we should protect the ones with no voice to stand up for themselves and most importantly it has shown us that if we care and come together we could change the world… CONTINUE IN COMMENTS…
Pinguins Part 2. “… Love is the only game in which we win even when we lose” The way that these two lovebirds were caring for one another stood out from the entire colony. While all the other penguins were sleeping or running around, those two seemed to just stand there and enjoy every second they had together, holding each other in their flippers and talking about penguin stuff. Pain has brought them together (see PART 1). I guess sometimes you find love when you least expect it. It’s a privilege to truly love someone, paradisiacal when they love you back. ? @tobiasvisuals • (Even though it is very similar to the previous image I thought it’d be a pity to not share it with you guys) • • —>FOR PRINTS PLEASE SEND AN EMAIL TO [email protected] <—