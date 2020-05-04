Las escuelas públicas de Nueva Jersey seguirán cerradas por el resto del año escolar

El gobernador de Nueva Jersey, Phil Murphy, anunció que las escuelas del Estado Jardín continuarán cerradas por el resto del año académico.

“Todas las escuelas seguirán cerradas por lo que queda del año escolar para proteger la salud de los niños, nuestros maestros, y sus familias”. escribió Murphy.

Las clases se seguirán dictando de forma remota.