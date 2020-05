Isabel II conmemora el 75 aniversario del fin de la II Guerra Mundial

View this post on Instagram

“There is great comfort in the thought that the years of darkness and danger in which the children of our country have grown up are over and, please God, for ever.” . Today is the 75th anniversary of VE Day: the day when people across the Commonwealth marked the end of war in Europe with a mixture of jubilation and quiet reflection on the many sacrifices which had been made for peace. . On 8 May 1945, King George VI made a radio broadcast to the people of the Commonwealth to mark the end of war in Europe. . This evening, The Queen will make a special address at 9pm, the exact time her father spoke 75 years ago. . You can watch here on Instagram or on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. . To watch The King’s broadcast in full, visit our link in bio.