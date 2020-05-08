Un avión de combate Mig-29 se estrella en la India

Un caza Mig-29 de la Fuerza Aérea India se estrelló este viernes por la mañana en una aldea del estado de Punjab, al noroeste del país, debido a fallas técnicas, según informa The Hindustan Times.

El piloto fue capaz de eyectarse momentos antes de que el avión cayera a tierra y se encuentra actualmente recibiendo atención médica.

I am relieved to know that @IAF_MCC pilot ejected to safety in Hoshiarpur after his MIG-29 crashed today. Thank the local people for immediately rushing to the aid of the pilot. Proud of you all! pic.twitter.com/fcno2yQDck

— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 8, 2020