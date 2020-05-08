Un avión de combate Mig-29 se estrella en la India

Posteado en:  Actualidad, Internacionales

Un caza Mig-29 de la Fuerza Aérea India se estrelló este viernes por la mañana en una aldea del estado de Punjab, al noroeste del país, debido a fallas técnicas, según informa The Hindustan Times.

El piloto fue capaz de eyectarse momentos antes de que el avión cayera a tierra y se encuentra actualmente recibiendo atención médica.

 

Con información de actualidad.rt.com