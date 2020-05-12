Congreso de EEUU sobre “Operación Gedeón”: Debemos llegar al fondo y volver a las aspiraciones democráticas de los venezolanos

Posteado en: Actualidad, Internacionales

El demócrata Eliot Engel, presidente de la Comisión de Relaciones Exteriores de la Cámara de Representantes, se pronunció sobre las “incursiones frustradas” en Venezuela, destacando que esperan llegar al fondo de lo sucedido y volver al asunto crucial de apoyar las aspiraciones democráticas de los venezolanos.

lapatilla.com

“La incursión fallida del 3 de mayo en Venezuela parecía un mal episodio de Jack Ryan, (serie de acción sobre un analista de la CIA producida por Amazon en la que la segunda temporada se desarrolla en Venezuela), pero no es cosa de risa. Cualquier cosa que retrase aún más una transición democrática es realmente desgarradora para el pueblo venezolano”, resaltaron a través de la red social Twitter.

Asimismo, detallaron que el “mejor y único camino” es seguir en la transparencia total y completa sobre lo sucedido, esto para concentrarse en lo que realmente les importa “aliviar la crisis humanitaria de Venezuela y allanar el camino para un retorno a la democracia”.

“El Congreso necesita respuestas, y las necesitamos ahora. Necesitamos saber si las leyes estadounidenses fueron violadas por ciudadanos y compañías estadounidenses y si algún elemento del gobierno de EEUU sabía lo que estaba sucediendo”, expresan.

Por último, sostuvo que “cuanto antes estas preguntas sobre la incursión fallida sean respondidas por la Administración Trump, mejor. Debemos llegar al fondo de lo sucedido y volver al asunto crucial de apoyar las aspiraciones democráticas de los venezolanos.

?A THREAD:

Chairman @RepEliotEngel: The failed May 3rd raid in #Venezuela looked like a bad Jack Ryan episode, but it’s no laughing matter. Anything that further delays a democratic transition is truly heartbreaking for the #Venezuelan people. (1/8) — House Foreign Affairs Committee (@HouseForeign) May 12, 2020

Last Tuesday, @HouseForeign asked the @StateDept to provide our staff with an immediate briefing on the failed raid. A week later, the Committee still has not received this briefing nor any indication of if/when it will take place. (3/8) — House Foreign Affairs Committee (@HouseForeign) May 12, 2020

Congress needs answers, and we need them now. We need to know if U.S. laws were broken by American citizens and companies and whether any element of the U.S. government was aware of what was taking place. (5/8) — House Foreign Affairs Committee (@HouseForeign) May 12, 2020

Last but not least, we need information on each and every one of the private security contractors that held meetings in the U.S. related to a potential raid in Venezuela, and we need to know if the Trump Administration was aware of these interactions. (7/8) — House Foreign Affairs Committee (@HouseForeign) May 12, 2020