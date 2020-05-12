Congreso de EEUU sobre “Operación Gedeón”: Debemos llegar al fondo y volver a las aspiraciones democráticas de los venezolanos

Posteado en:  Actualidad, Internacionales
Imagen de archivo del legislador demócrata de Estados Unidos Eliot Engel hablando con periodistas tras una audiencia en el Congreso en Washington, EEUU, Deciember 12, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

 

 

El demócrata Eliot Engel, presidente de la Comisión de Relaciones Exteriores de la Cámara de Representantes, se pronunció sobre las “incursiones frustradas” en Venezuela, destacando que esperan llegar al fondo de lo sucedido y volver al asunto crucial de apoyar las aspiraciones democráticas de los venezolanos.

lapatilla.com

“La incursión fallida del 3 de mayo en Venezuela parecía un mal episodio de Jack Ryan, (serie de acción sobre un analista de la CIA producida por Amazon en la que la segunda temporada se desarrolla en Venezuela), pero no es cosa de risa. Cualquier cosa que retrase aún más una transición democrática es realmente desgarradora para el pueblo venezolano”, resaltaron a través de la red social Twitter.

Asimismo, detallaron que el “mejor y único camino” es seguir en la transparencia total y completa sobre lo sucedido, esto para concentrarse en lo que realmente les importa “aliviar la crisis humanitaria de Venezuela y allanar el camino para un retorno a la democracia”.

“El Congreso necesita respuestas, y las necesitamos ahora. Necesitamos saber si las leyes estadounidenses fueron violadas por ciudadanos y compañías estadounidenses y si algún elemento del gobierno de EEUU sabía lo que estaba sucediendo”, expresan.

Por último, sostuvo que “cuanto antes estas preguntas sobre la incursión fallida sean respondidas por la Administración Trump, mejor. Debemos llegar al fondo de lo sucedido y volver al asunto crucial de apoyar las aspiraciones democráticas de los venezolanos.

 

 