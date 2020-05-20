Exjugador de la NBA gana la lotería tras ser bendecido por un indigente

El baloncestista estadounidense Gilbert Arenas, exjugador de los Washington Wizards de la NBA, ha ganado 300.000 dólares en la lotería tras ser bendecido por un indigente.
Por RT
Según el relato de Arenas publicado en su cuenta de Instagram, el 12 de mayo salió de casa para comprar un billete de lotería. En el camino se percató de que había olvidado su cartera y su coche se estaba quedando sin combustible, por lo que se detuvo en una gasolinera para recargar el tanque.
This caption is not about good deed but about a struggling mans sacrifice and belief 🙏🏾 may 12th I rushed out the house to play my lotto numbers😬forgot my money and the car was on E🤷🏾♂️ I had a whole $10 in the car😂😂😂 I pulled up to the gas station to get $10 worth so I can head to (my hook up gas station) and then a struggling man says (hey sir can u spare me some change) my first thought was 🗣PHUCK I don't have time for this shit today😩 so I said mannn I have $10 for some gas and that's it,I have 8 mins to get to the other gas station to play my numbers before it's to late🤯 he says u can play here…I said the other gas station lets me push the buttons myself🤪 he then says how far u going! My brain is saying (the fuck u asking all the questions for ) so I was only going to CALABASAS which was 7 mins away but lied and said Thousand Oaks which was at least 16 mins away so before he did the math on everything I said " 8 mins before the cut off but it's 16 mins away" I said listen I'll just use $5 dollars for gas and u can have the other $5 😇 he then says (from here to Thousand Oaks and back) u won't make it on $5 so KEEP the $10 and after u WIN hook me up with $20! I said are u sure he said yes 💯 I know ur gonna win💯 by the time I got to the my hookup gas station they were closed I guess they closed early for repair so I didn't get to play my numbers😡😡😡 I wake up to a text Wednesday morning saying congratulations U won 300k 😱 I've heard this scammer type shit happening so I ignored the next becuz I didn't get to play my numbers so I couldn't have won shit….I went to the gas station later that day to play powerball that was later that night and the owner runs out saying YOU WON i texted u 👀 I said huh I didn't play yesterday..he said I played ur numbers for u becuz I was closing early and u WON 😱🤯 long story short…..I pulled up on my guy yesterday and gave him his cut (for his safety) won't say the number 🤐he jumped up and hugged me for 5 mins crying and then started to pray💯 I've given back to the homeless BUT never was blessed by one 🙏🏾😇 his good hearted gesture of me making it back home blessed that ticket💯 #happysunday
Mientras estaba repostando, un indigente se le acercó y le pidió algo de dinero. El baloncestista respondió que solo tenía 10 dólares para la gasolina y así llegar al local adonde se dirigía antes de que cerrara, pero que podía darle 5. Entonces, el indigente le dijo que se quedara el dinero, porque con solo 5 dólares de combustible no llegaría, y que después de que ganara la lotería le regalara 20 dólares. Además, le comentó que estaba seguro de que se llevaría el premio.
Sin embargo, cuando llegó al local donde suele comprar los billetes de lotería, este ya había cerrado. A la mañana siguiente, Arenas recibió un mensaje de texto felicitándole porque había ganado 300.000 dólares, pero no le prestó atención, creyendo que se trataba de una estafa. Ese mismo día se desplazó otra vez a dicho establecimiento y cuando llegó, su propietario le felicitó por haber ganado la lotería.
El hombre le explicó que había cerrado el local temprano y, dado que el baloncestista no llegaba, decidió jugar por él sus números preferidos. El pasado fin de semana, Arenas fue a buscar al indigente y le entregó una cantidad de dinero, que no ha sido revelada. De la felicidad, el sin techo lloró y le dio un fuerte abrazo. “He dado muchas veces dinero a personas sin hogar, pero nunca había sido bendecido por uno”, concluyó el exdeportista.