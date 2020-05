¡Tenía que ser Kardashian! Kourtney se las ingenió y diseñó máscaras faciales con luz LED

View this post on Instagram

I am sooooo happy to share my recent skin obsession! I’ve been into the benefits of LED light masks for a couple years, but I love that this one is lite 😉, that i can see through it so I can majorly multitask, that the glasses keep it on, that it doesn’t have to be plugged into the wall and that it’s $190! We are selling it exclusively in our @poosh shop. They’re now sold out, but we have a limited amount for preorder. For more about what each of three light colors does for your skin, see today’s story on @poosh 💡#pooshthelights