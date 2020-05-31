Rompe el silencio: Trump felicita a la Guardia Nacional por controlar a anarquistas que generan caos en EEUU

El presidente de los Estados Unidos Donald Trump, felicitó a la Guardia Nacional de su país por presuntamente controlar a los anarquistas que se han aprovechado de las manifestaciones antirraciales desde la muerte de George Floyd.

lapatilla.com

El mandatario responsabilizó de alguna forma al alcalde de Minnesota por no poner mano dura desde el comienzo.

“Felicitaciones a nuestra Guardia Nacional por el gran trabajo que hicieron inmediatamente al llegar a Minneapolis, Minnesota, anoche. Los anarquistas liderados por ANTIFA, entre otros, fueron clausurados rápidamente. ¡Debería haberlo hecho el alcalde la primera noche y no habría habido problemas!”, dijo.

Congratulations to our National Guard for the great job they did immediately upon arriving in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last night. The ANTIFA led anarchists, among others, were shut down quickly. Should have been done by Mayor on first night and there would have been no trouble!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020