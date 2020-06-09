EN VIDEO: El Golden Gate de San Francisco emite un misterioso “canto” tras una obra de renovación

Posteado en: Curiosidades, Titulares

Varias grabaciones realizadas en los últimos días en los alrededores del puente de Golden Gate, en la bahía de San Francisco (California, EEUU), revelan un extraño sonido que proviene de la obra de ingeniería, en la que hace poco se han realizado tareas de renovación.

Por: RT

En los videos filmados en el lugar y compartidos a través de las redes sociales se aprecia un incesante tono agudo que se llega a distinguir incluso a una distancia de varios kilómetros.

Los vecinos aseguran que jamás habían escuchado un ruido así en los 83 años de historia de la icónica estructura.

The Golden Gate Bridge now makes music. You can hear this whistle all over the city pic.twitter.com/W1V9Dw4sXb — Raemond (@RaemondBW) June 6, 2020

Anthony J.:

“Engineers designed new sides for the sidewalk to help with wind resistance but didn’t take into account the EXTREME sound it creates when wind passes through it. The bridge sings crazy songs now it’s so trippy. It hurts the ears and unbearable it’s that loud.” pic.twitter.com/GWdVia1GNS — Mark Krueger (@markkrueg) June 6, 2020

