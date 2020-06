La reina Isabel, comparten imagen inédita junto al amor de su vida el Duque de Edimburgo

View this post on Instagram

67th Coronation Anniversary 👑 – Today marks the 67th anniversary of the Queen's coronation. On Tuesday, June 2nd 1953, she was crowned at Westminster Abbey in front of 8.000 people. It was the first British coronation that was also shown on TV. – During the three hour ceremony, Elizabeth took an oath to govern the peoples according to their respective laws and customs. – 🇬🇧 Interesting fact 🇬🇧 Since the Throne is never vacant she had already been proclaimed Queen right after her father's death in February 6th, 1952. The reason for her delayed coronation was that it would have been disrespectful to celebrate the coronation during the period of mourning for her father, King George VI. – Elizabeth was in Kenya on a Commonwealth tour when she got the message that her father had died and she was now Queen of the United Kingdom. She was only 25 at the time. She is now the longest-reigning sovereign in British history. – Long live the Queen 👑! – 📸 credits: royal.uk | Daily Mirror | PA | Camera Press The Print Collector | Getty Images Keystone-France | Cecil Beaton