PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X: Qué comience el mejor duelo de memes

Posteado en:  Curiosidades, Titulares
La PlayStation 5 y Xbox Series X. | Foto: Pocket-lInt

 

La presentación de la nueva PlayStation 5 de Sony revolucionó por su sorprendente diseño y también trajo una gran variedad de memes comparativos con la Xbox Series X de Microsoft.

lapatilla.com

Las redes sociales no se hicieron esperar para mostrar el tradicional toque de humor tecnológico de los dos grandes rivales en el área de consolas de videojuegos.