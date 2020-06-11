PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X: Qué comience el mejor duelo de memes

La presentación de la nueva PlayStation 5 de Sony revolucionó por su sorprendente diseño y también trajo una gran variedad de memes comparativos con la Xbox Series X de Microsoft.
Las redes sociales no se hicieron esperar para mostrar el tradicional toque de humor tecnológico de los dos grandes rivales en el área de consolas de videojuegos.
#PlayStation5#PS5Reveal gracias a Sony y Microsoft ahora podremos remodelar nuestras casas. Xbox series X será la nevera y #PlayStation5 nuestro hermoso extractor. pic.twitter.com/wMhc0pofz8
— Omar humberto0121 (@OmarHumberto012) June 11, 2020
Mis respetos para quien haya hecho esto.#PlayStation5 ??? pic.twitter.com/EN3LsMqfUQ
— Darth Atrius. (@DarkSanti97) June 11, 2020
#PS5Reveal #PS5 #XboxSeriesX
el router y la PS5 cuando estén al lado #PS5Reveal pic.twitter.com/UNJJ8uRASv
— Omar humberto0121 (@OmarHumberto012) June 11, 2020
#PlayStation5
Nadie:
Absolutamente nadie:
La #PlayStation5 y el nuevo Xbox pic.twitter.com/qckgLvyHcc
— Omar humberto0121 (@OmarHumberto012) June 11, 2020
#PlayStation5
Se vende #PlayStation5 a buen precio, si no sabe de consola, por favor no opine. pic.twitter.com/3WJKE1hBk5
— Omar humberto0121 (@OmarHumberto012) June 11, 2020
#PlayStation5
El Xbox viendo el lanzamiento del nuevo #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/aRS5EZT52n
— Omar humberto0121 (@OmarHumberto012) June 11, 2020
#PlayStation5#PS5Reveal #PlayStation #PS5
Yo? / tus otros pretendientes ? pic.twitter.com/U0JfdAzQOV
— Omar humberto0121 (@OmarHumberto012) June 11, 2020
Xbox llegando a la presentación de #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/crOK2BjWlD
— Eldementiras (@eldementiras) June 11, 2020
–#PlayStation5: Xbox te reto a un duelo pic.twitter.com/laVLV71VmB
— ????? (@daigohmc) June 11, 2020
A la izquierda vemos la PS5 y a la derecha la XBOX Series X.#PlayStation5 #stateofplay pic.twitter.com/Irea5afyuQ
— Franqo Balsamo (@franqo_02) June 11, 2020
Y una vez más declaró que la #PlayStation5 se va a putear a la xbox series x en esta generación pic.twitter.com/YLMOqmW0EM
— Wiwino Morales (@Wiwino420) June 11, 2020
Mientras tanto los Fanboys de xbox #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/1K3XBL11qB
— Foguis (@foguisaurio) June 11, 2020
El XboX viendo el lanzamiento de la nueva #PlayStation5 #PS5 #PS5Reveal #11Jun pic.twitter.com/R82ZzucoSN
— Eduar Gonzalez (@edugonzalez_9) June 11, 2020
? Diseño Xbox
? Diseño PS5#PS5 #XboxSeriesX pic.twitter.com/XpLzt0Njix
— ?Gabri? (@EpicGurb) June 11, 2020
Las cosas como son… #XBOX #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/6fCUUnE95J
— Alejandro Campos (@A2CV4) June 11, 2020
Es la versión No nudista de la Xbox pic.twitter.com/KopOD2l1SX
— ?; Marina (@yeonshxt) June 11, 2020
LOS DE XBOX
NO NO ME GUSTO ESTA FEA pic.twitter.com/xQ0ZeA6jva
— Cristian Ramos (@Cristiandkbz426) June 11, 2020