¿Locura? Influencer resultó ser infértil y ahora su propia madre tendrá a su bebé

The safest place i can imagine!⠀ MY MAMA is carrying her GRANDCHILD.⠀ ⠀ My mom is 51 years old and went through the ringer of heath tests to see if she could qualify to be my surrogate. Starting this venture i was told "no" by multiple REs as the standard age cut off is 45. Once my doctor met my mom at one of my appointments I could see his wheels start turning. My mom is a double Boston marathan runner, and triathlete, and looks more like my sister. She is in tip top shape, better health than she was in her 20s when she gave birth to me!⠀ ⠀ He agreed to see if she passed the preliminary testing and talk to the board… ⠀ with flying colors she passed:⠀ EKG⠀ Stress test⠀ Panels of bloodwork⠀ Cholesterol 4 hour glucose test⠀ Cleared by PCP, OBGYN, & MFM⠀ Saline Sonogram ⠀ Psychology exam⠀ ⠀ From there I insisted on a ERA, she was prereceptive. ⠀ ⠀ We transferred Feb 25th, one healthy PGS tested embryo. (it was a rocky road with betas, you can see previous post)⠀ ⠀ but im so happy today she is 12 WEEKS! ⠀ ⠀ My mama, my bestfriend, is carrying her own grandchild, my baby 😭⠀ ⠀ ⠀