¿Locura? Influencer resultó ser infértil y ahora su propia madre tendrá a su bebé

Por mucho tiempo, una pareja de casados luchó incansablemente por convertirse en padres, sin tener éxito, pues Breanna Lockwood, quien es influencer, quería ser madre, y resultó infértil, pero gracias a la ciencia, su propia madre tendrá a su bebé, cargándolo en su vientre por 9 meses.
Por Bonita Haro / Soy Carmín
Pareciera una historia de ciencia ficción, pero es la realidad de una familia, en donde la influencer de 29 años, luchó por mucho tiempo junto a su esposo Aarón de 28 por convertirse en madre, y aunque resultó infértil, no desistió en su intento por conseguir su más grande sueño. Ahora su madre llevará a su bebé en su vientre, y le dará a ella y su pareja la dicha de formar una familia.
La influencer originaria de Chicago estuvo a nada de perder la esperanza, luego de haber pasado por varios procesos de fertilización in vitro fallidos, hasta que, por fin, gracias a la ciencia, y claro, a su mamá, Julie, fue posible cumplir su sueño.
La madre de Breanna le prestó su propio cuerpo para llevar a cabo un embarazo con vientre subrogado, por lo que ahora engendra a su propio nieto en su pancita, a sus 51 años de edad.
La futura mamá relató su extraordinaria historia a través de sus redes sociales, en donde, primeramente, agradeció a su mamá por tan hermoso gesto. La joven contó todo lo que atravesó para poder lograr su sueño, ilustrando la publicación con una tierna imagen en la que aparece su mamá con el vientre abultado, agarrándole la mano mientras abraza a su esposo y sostienen un ultrasonido y un letrero que dice “Hecho con mucho amor y un poco de ciencia”.
The safest place i can imagine!⠀ MY MAMA is carrying her GRANDCHILD.⠀ ⠀ My mom is 51 years old and went through the ringer of heath tests to see if she could qualify to be my surrogate. Starting this venture i was told "no" by multiple REs as the standard age cut off is 45. Once my doctor met my mom at one of my appointments I could see his wheels start turning. My mom is a double Boston marathan runner, and triathlete, and looks more like my sister. She is in tip top shape, better health than she was in her 20s when she gave birth to me!⠀ ⠀ He agreed to see if she passed the preliminary testing and talk to the board… ⠀ with flying colors she passed:⠀ EKG⠀ Stress test⠀ Panels of bloodwork⠀ Cholesterol 4 hour glucose test⠀ Cleared by PCP, OBGYN, & MFM⠀ Saline Sonogram ⠀ Psychology exam⠀ ⠀ From there I insisted on a ERA, she was prereceptive. ⠀ ⠀ We transferred Feb 25th, one healthy PGS tested embryo. (it was a rocky road with betas, you can see previous post)⠀ ⠀ but im so happy today she is 12 WEEKS! ⠀ ⠀ My mama, my bestfriend, is carrying her own grandchild, my baby 😭⠀ ⠀ ⠀
“¡Un bebé Lockwood está en camino! Será traído a este mundo a través de un portador gestacional, y el portador de este pequeño milagro es bastante especial. El mayor sostén en mi vida nos está dando nuestra mayor bendición. ¡Mi hermosa mamá lleva en su vientre a su primer nieto, Aaron, mi hijo biológico!”, expresó entusiasmada.
Asimismo, la influencer narró la odisea que vivieron su esposo y ella para poder conseguir convertirse en padres, y sobre todo, la sorpresa de que su madre, a su edad, haya logrado embarazarse.
“A Aaron y a mí nos tomaron muestras de ADN reproductivo, las fertilizaron, las probaron y las congelaron a través FIV, mientras mi mamá pasó por todas las pruebas preliminares necesarias para poder darnos este regalo”, relató.
Friday we went to check up on our little baby. Sadly my husband can’t attend many appointments because of the new rules with the virus, but we always try to take pictures and video of everything. We got this awesome picture of our little one in 4D! AND we know the gender!!! Do you think this babe is a sweet little boy or girl!?
Pero, detrás de todo lo bonito de la historia, también hubo muchísimo drama, decepción y tristeza, al atravesar por “1,311 días, 476 inyecciones, 64 extracciones de sangre, 7 procedimientos quirúrgicos, 3 rondas de recolección de óvulos, 19 embriones congelados, un total de 8 transferencias de embriones congelados por FIV, 4 transferencias de embriones fallidas, 1 aborto involuntario, 1 embarazo ectópico e innumerables lágrimas”.
Sin embargo, Breanna destacó lo positivo del asunto, y el maravilloso resultado que buscaron por sobre todas las cosas, y que, gracias a su madre, será posible: su bebé.
“Compartir esta aventura con mi madre ha sido la experiencia más singular e increíble. La subrogación es realmente el regalo más desinteresado. Ella es el ejemplo puro de ‘harías cualquier cosa por tus hijos’, y si puedo ser la mitad de la madre que ella es, sabré que estoy haciendo algo bien”, manifestó en su red social.
you ladies heard it first! but announced today on our personal page. This was a big step for me. Thinking and praying for each and every one of you! They say, “It takes a village to raise a child”, but for some it can take a village to HAVE a child… ⠀ ⠀ We are happy to announce, finally, …⠀ BABY LOCKWOOD IS ON THE WAY! ⠀ ⠀ Made with a lot of love, and a little bit of science…⠀ Baby Lockwood will be brought into this world via GESTATIONAL CARRIER, and this little miracle’s carrier is quite a special one. ⠀ ⠀ MY MOM.⠀ My mom will be carrying and delivering our baby!⠀ ⠀ The biggest supporter in my life is giving us our biggest blessing. My beautiful mama is carrying her first grandchild, Aaron and my biological child, as a gestational carrier!⠀ ⠀ Aaron and I had our reproductive DNA taken, fertilized, tested, and frozen via IVF, as my mom breezed through every preliminary test she took, to be able to give us this gift. Defying the odds at 51 years old, she’s pushing reproductive science out of the box, as ONE of only a handful of surrogates NATIONWIDE to deliver their grandchild via gestational surrogacy!⠀ ⠀ The trials and tribulations of infertility was undoubtedly the hardest venture we have had to face in our lives. ⠀ ⠀ In short that included…⠀ ⠀ 1311 days⠀ 476 injections⠀ 64 blood draws⠀ 7 surgical procedures ⠀ 3 rounds of harvesting eggs⠀ 19 frozen embryos ⠀ 8 IVF frozen embryo transfers total⠀ 4 failed embryo transfers⠀ 1 singleton miscarriage⠀ 1 twin miscarriage ⠀ 1 ectopic pregnancy ⠀ Countless tears⠀ ⠀ Sharing this adventure with my mom has been the most unique and amazing experience. Surrogacy is truly the most selfless gift. She is the pure example of “you would do anything for your kids”, and if i can even be half of the mother she is, I know i’m doing something right…⠀ ⠀ I want to give a special thanks to Dr. Kaplan with @fertilitycentersofillinois for his compassion and care in this field.⠀ ⠀ Baby Lockwood we can’t wait to meet you…⠀ See you in November! This content is exclusively managed by Caters News. To license or use in a commercial player please contact [email protected] or +44 121 616 1100 / +1 646 380 1615