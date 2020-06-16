Así quedó la sobrina de Michael Jackson tras ser apuñalada siete veces por “racismo” (FOTOS)

Yasmine Jackson, sobrina del difunto rey del pop Michael Jackson, subió en su cuenta personal de Instagram fotografías donde muestra como quedaron sus heridas después de ser apuñalada en siete ocasiones.
Por debate.com.mx
El incidente ocurrió el pasado 30 de mayo, cuando la joven de 25 años caminaba cerca de su casa en Las Vegas, lugar donde la presunta agresora comenzó a seguirla y lanzarle insultos raciales, según la versión de la víctima.
La mujer aseguró en su red social que mientras era acuchillada podía escuchar que todo era por su color de piel.
Indicó que el hecho le ha traído secuelas físicas y emocionales, pues no puede mover en absoluto el cuello y tiene dificultades para estar sola.
I was stabbed 7 times right by my house because “I’m a nigger”. This woman chased me down and started stabbing me. She said it’s because I was a nigger and that’s all I could hear while I was being stabbed. I can’t move my neck at all. I’m scared to be alone. I asked people to help me because she was stabbing me and nobody helped. Until someone did, actually a few people did & I am thankful for you. I pray to God that if you have any kind of hatred in your heart towards black people that you heal it. I didn’t deserve this, nobody does. Oh & btw I’m still fucking proud to be black. @shaunking , please help me. They only are charging her with a felony battery with a deadly weapon. I feel like she deserves attempted murder and also this is a HATE CRIME. SHE CALLED ME A NIGGER & THERE ARE WITNESSES 🙏🏼 SHARE SHARE SHARE SHARE PLEASE!!!!!!! Update: THEY BOOKED HER FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER, BATTERY WITH A DEADLY WEAPON, AND A HATE CRIME. PRELIMINARY HEARING WILL BE THIS MONTH.
