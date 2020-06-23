¡Regalazo! Viktor Rom celebró su cumpleaños con la recuperación de su Twitter

Hace unas semanas, el actor de contenido para adulto, Viktor Rom, denunció a través de su cuenta de Instagram el hackeo de su perfil de Twitter; sin embargo, reveló que trabajaba de la mano con un equipo de investigación con el objetivo de recuperar su perfil.
Viktor alertó a sus seguidores; pues no solo se debía a un simple hackeo, sino que buscaron hacer estafas con su nombre.
Con información de El Farandi
Ahora, ha vuelto a pronunciarse para contarle a su público que ya tiene nuevamente su cuenta de Twitter y pueden encontrarlo como @VisserViktorRom.
Dear followers. We have finally managed to recover my Twitter account. we know who is the scammer who has made this illegal. He has paid 4,000 euros for it. Then he offered to retweet and like people for abusive prices. from here we want to report that the account .. "@VisserViktorRom" is again in the hands of viktor rom with all security. and that we ask you to please make this announcement public on all networks. This way we will make this happen to no one else. and let the followers of viktor rom know that this is the only and true twitter account. The person who bought the account committing this illegality is: "@EseJuven" and the producer: "@LetThemWatch". We ask that you denounce him on his profile as illegal. Now the search and investigation are being carried out so that it falls on them. the buyer and the seller and even the hacker have the full weight of the law for this computer crime. and scam. thanks and share.
Por si fuera poco, el 21 de junio, el actor porno también celebró un año más de vida. A través de las redes mostró como la pasó con su prometido Marcos Lux en Kitzbühel, Austria; siguiendo todas las medidas preventivas recomendadas, pues también se enfrentana a la pandemia del coronavirus.
En medio de la cuarentena, otra noticia emocionó al criollo; la organizción de Premios Yara lo nominó en la categoría Influencer Masculino del año. Esta sería la primera vez que en Venezuela reconocen el trabajo de este actor.
Gracias a los Premios Yara por haberme nominado como Best Influencer Masculino del 2020 @premiosyara @yoelvzla gracias a mi jefe de prensa💋💋💋💋es mi primera nominación en mi Venezuela 🇻🇪 💋💋💋💋💋Gracias los quiero mucho #viktorrom #influencer #premiosyara #pornstarinternacional #pornstarlatino