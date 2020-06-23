¡Regalazo! Viktor Rom celebró su cumpleaños con la recuperación de su Twitter

View this post on Instagram

Dear followers. We have finally managed to recover my Twitter account. we know who is the scammer who has made this illegal. He has paid 4,000 euros for it. Then he offered to retweet and like people for abusive prices. from here we want to report that the account .. "@VisserViktorRom" is again in the hands of viktor rom with all security. and that we ask you to please make this announcement public on all networks. This way we will make this happen to no one else. and let the followers of viktor rom know that this is the only and true twitter account. The person who bought the account committing this illegality is: "@EseJuven" and the producer: "@LetThemWatch". We ask that you denounce him on his profile as illegal. Now the search and investigation are being carried out so that it falls on them. the buyer and the seller and even the hacker have the full weight of the law for this computer crime. and scam. thanks and share.