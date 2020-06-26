Régimen de Maduro instaló sistema misilístico de defensa a metros del Complejo Petroquímico Morón (FOTOS)

El Comando de Defensa Aeroespacial Integral (Codai), adscrito al Cuerpo Estratégico Operacional de la Fuerzas Armadas (Ceofanb), del régimen de Nicolás Maduro instaló en el complejo petroquímico Morón, estado Carabobo, el sistema misilístico de defensa ruso BUK, Zu-23 e Igla.

lapatilla.com

La información la compartió CNW en Twitter quien destalló que los lanzadores BUK se colocaron más cerca del complejo petroquímico, asimismo, otros tres lanzadores, se instalaron a cientos de metros al oeste del recinto.

We can geolocate the exact locations of the BUK launchers. 1 is placed closer to the petrochemical complex which can be seen in the background. 3 more launchers were placed a few hundred meteres away to the west of the complex. pic.twitter.com/tIyXNj8KVJ

These photos from the beach we can easily geolocate. The tanker seen in the photo can be viewed on Marine Traffic as being in that location just off the coast, we can even see exactly which bush they parked the Fuerte Tiuna armoured vehicle behind in one of the photos pic.twitter.com/zF22YUt3hu

— CNW (@ConflictsW) June 25, 2020