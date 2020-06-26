Régimen de Maduro instaló sistema misilístico de defensa a metros del Complejo Petroquímico Morón (FOTOS)

Posteado en:  Actualidad, Regionales
misilístico
Foto: @CNW

 

 

El Comando de Defensa Aeroespacial Integral (Codai), adscrito al Cuerpo Estratégico Operacional de la Fuerzas Armadas (Ceofanb), del régimen de Nicolás Maduro instaló en el complejo petroquímico Morón, estado Carabobo, el sistema misilístico de defensa ruso BUK, Zu-23 e Igla.

lapatilla.com

La información la compartió CNW en Twitter quien destalló que los lanzadores BUK se colocaron más cerca del complejo petroquímico, asimismo, otros tres lanzadores, se instalaron a cientos de metros al oeste del recinto.