Tesoro de EEUU revocó sanciones a compañías y tanqueros luego de desligarse del régimen de Maduro

Este jueves el Departamento del Tesoro de Estados Unidos anunció que revocó sanciones a varias compañías y tanqueros que han cambiado su comportamiento sobre el régimen de Maduro
lapatilla.com
A continuación la designación del Tesoro de EEUU:
OFAC está revocando y archivando en su sitio web Licencia General 37 relacionada con Venezuela “Autorización de la liquidación de transacciones que involucran a Delos Voyager Shipping Ltd, Romina Maritime Co Inc y ciertos buques”.
Además, OFAC ha eliminado los siguientes nombres de su lista de ciudadanos especialmente designados y personas bloqueadas.
SEAHERO Crude Oil Tanker Bahamas flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9315642 (vessel) [VENEZUELA-EO13850] (Linked To: ADAMANT MARITIME LTD).
ADAMANT MARITIME LTD, Trust Company Complex, Ajeltake Road, Ajeltake Island, Majuro, MH 96960, Marshall Islands; Identification Number IMO 5869890 [VENEZUELA-EO13850].
SANIBEL SHIPTRADE LTD, Trust Company Complex, Ajeltake Road, Ajeltake Island, Majuro, MH 96960, Marshall Islands; Identification Number IMO 4124196 [VENEZUELA-EO13850].
VOYAGER I Crude Oil Tanker Marshall Islands flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9233789 (vessel) [VENEZUELA-EO13850] (Linked To: SANIBEL SHIPTRADE LTD).
DELOS VOYAGER SHIPPING LTD, Trust Company Complex, Ajeltake Road, Ajeltake Island, Majuro, Marshall Islands; Identification Number IMO 6019130 [VENEZUELA-EO13850].
ROMINA MARITIME CO INC, 5th Floor, 99, Akti Miaouli, 185 38, Piraeus, Greece; Identification Number IMO 5967632 [VENEZUELA-EO13850].
DELOS VOYAGER Crude Oil Tanker Panama flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9273052 (vessel) [VENEZUELA-EO13850] (Linked To: DELOS VOYAGER SHIPPING LTD).
EUROFORCE Crude Oil Tanker Liberia flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9251585 (vessel) [VENEZUELA-EO13850] (Linked To: ROMINA MARITIME CO INC).