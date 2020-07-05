¡Por poco! Un rayo casi golpea a un policía de tráfico mientras ayudaba a un conductor (VIDEO)

Un rayo casi golpeó a un agente de la Policía de tráfico de Oklahoma mientras ayudaba a un conductor con algunos equipamientos que se habían caído de su remolque, según muestra un video publicado por el departamento en su cuenta de Twitter. El incidente tuvo lugar este jueves en una autopista entre las ciudades Bristow y Stroud.

Por: RT

“¡Woah! ¡Estuvo cerca!”, reza el comentario. El video se hizo rápidamente viral, logrando más de 37.000 visualizaciones.

Woah! That was close! Watch until the end. This lightning strike came awfully close to our trooper yesterday when he stopped to assist with some equipment that had fallen off a trailer on the Turner Turnpike between Bristol and Stroud. pic.twitter.com/kv8ROddnPt

— OK Highway Patrol/DPS (@OHPDPS) July 3, 2020