Usain Bolt presentó a su hija y reveló su peculiar nombre

La leyenda del atletismo, el jamaiquino Usain Bolt ha presentado en las redes sociales a su hija recién nacida y reveló su peculiar nombre: Olympia Lightning Bolt.
Por: RT
Según la agencia EFE, el primero de los nombres es en referencia a la antigua ciudad griega de Olimpia, cuna de los Juegos Olímpicos. El segundo nombre, Lightning (relámpago) aparentemente hace referencia a uno de los apodos del atleta más rápido de la historia.
Olympia nació en mayo pasado, fruto de la relación de Bolt y su novia, la modelo jamaiquina Kasi Bennett.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and To let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family. I Love you and happy 21th birthday ???.
Lee más en RT.