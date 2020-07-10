Usain Bolt presentó a su hija y reveló su peculiar nombre

Posteado en:  Actualidad, Deportes
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games – Gold Coast, Australia – April 12, 2018. Former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt addresses a press conference. REUTERS/David Gray

 

La leyenda del atletismo, el jamaiquino Usain Bolt ha presentado en las redes sociales a su hija recién nacida y reveló su peculiar nombre: Olympia Lightning Bolt.

Por: RT

Según la agencia EFE, el primero de los nombres es en referencia a la antigua ciudad griega de Olimpia, cuna de los Juegos Olímpicos. El segundo nombre, Lightning (relámpago) aparentemente hace referencia a uno de los apodos del atleta más rápido de la historia.

Olympia nació en mayo pasado, fruto de la relación de Bolt y su novia, la modelo jamaiquina Kasi Bennett.

