“Se acabó su tiempo”: Rick Scott celebró que la UE se una en contra de Maduro

Posteado en:  Actualidad, Internacionales
Foto archivo: EFE/Giorgio Viera

 

El senador estadounidense Rick Scott celebró este lunes 13 de julio que la Unión Europea (UE) se una en contra del usurpador Nicolás Maduro y la crisis humanitaria que su régimen “asesino” está provocando.

lapatilla.com

“Juntos, la comunidad internacional debe continuar reconociendo a Juan Guaidó como el legítimo presidente de Venezuela . Se acabó el tiempo de Maduro”, advirtió Scott a través de su cuenta de Twitter.