“Se acabó su tiempo”: Rick Scott celebró que la UE se una en contra de Maduro

El senador estadounidense Rick Scott celebró este lunes 13 de julio que la Unión Europea (UE) se una en contra del usurpador Nicolás Maduro y la crisis humanitaria que su régimen “asesino” está provocando.
“Juntos, la comunidad internacional debe continuar reconociendo a Juan Guaidó como el legítimo presidente de Venezuela . Se acabó el tiempo de Maduro”, advirtió Scott a través de su cuenta de Twitter.
