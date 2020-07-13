“Se acabó su tiempo”: Rick Scott celebró que la UE se una en contra de Maduro

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

El senador estadounidense Rick Scott celebró este lunes 13 de julio que la Unión Europea (UE) se una en contra del usurpador Nicolás Maduro y la crisis humanitaria que su régimen “asesino” está provocando.

lapatilla.com

“Juntos, la comunidad internacional debe continuar reconociendo a Juan Guaidó como el legítimo presidente de Venezuela . Se acabó el tiempo de Maduro”, advirtió Scott a través de su cuenta de Twitter.

Glad to see the EU stand united against @NicolasMaduro and the humanitarian crisis his murderous regime is bringing upon his own people.

Together the International community must continue recognizing @jguaido as the legitimate President of #Venezuela. Maduro’s time is up. https://t.co/mVplwBPmXK

— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) July 13, 2020