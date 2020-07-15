Héroe sin capa: Niño de seis años salva la vida de su hermanita de un ataque de un perro (Fotos)

El pasado 9 de julio, Birdger Walker se encontraba como cualquier otro día jugando con su hermana cuando un perro se interpuso en su camino. El canino no quería jugar, sino que se puso a ladrar a la niña, ante lo que su hermano decidió actuar. Se colocó entre el animal y su hermana para defenderla en vistas de que cada vez estaba más agresivo, reseñó El Confidencial.
El perro finalmente le atacó y le propinó varios mordiscos en la cara y los brazos. Sin embargo, a pesar de que Bridger solo tiene seis años, reaccionó como un valiente: reunió las fuerzas suficientes para agarrar a su hermana del brazo y tirar de ella con fuerza para llevarla hasta casa lejos del animal.
El gesto de Bridger salvó, posiblemente, la vida de su hermana, aunque él quedó malherido. Su familia tuvo que llevarlo rápidamente al hospital para ser atendido de las heridas provocadas por el ataque y recibió un total de 90 puntos de sutura entre la cara, los brazos y otras partes del cuerpo donde fue mordido por el perro.
Un héroe
Ha sido la tía de Bridger quien, a través de un post en Instagram, ha contado la historia de este héroe. Ahí explica que el niño salvó a su hermana interponiéndose entre ella y el animal y que tenía claro que “si alguien tiene que morir, pensé que debería ser yo“. Por eso, su tía ha aprovechado para pedir que alguno de los héroes del niño le agradezca su gesto a través de las redes sociales.
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
Con información de El Confidencial