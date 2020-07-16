Tendencia para las mujeres con curvas: Lo que luce mejor en tu cuerpo

Porque siempre es bueno saber lo que nos va mejor para lucir espectaculares, compartiremos contigo algunos de los mejores estampados que te harán sacarle el mayor provecho a tu figura.
Por: Soy Carmín
OUTFIT MONOCROMÁTICO
Si quieres verte espectacular y super en tendencia, puedes optar por estilos monocromáticos, puedes combinar prendas del mismo tono con diferentes texturas o del mismo color pero en distintos tonos, es un estilo ideal para esta temporada que además definirá mejor tu silueta y te ayudará a verte más delgada.
RAYAS VERTICALES
Las rayas verticales crean un efecto visual que hace que la silueta se vea más alargada, por lo que es excelente para vestidos midi y prendas superiores, van perfecto con las curvas y con vestidos que tienen un poco de volumen, ya que te ayudan a que tu cuerpo se vea más estilizado.
ESTAMPADOS GEOMÉTRICOS
Los estampados de cuadros estilo gingham o tartán son los que dominan esta temporada y son ideales para las mujeres con curvas, elige estos en lugar de estampados con lunares o formas circulares que harán que te veas más ancha, los estampados geométricos hacen que el cuerpo tenga más estructura y se vea definido.
ESTAMPADOS APRETADOS
Si vas a elegir un estampado floral o del que más te guste evita que haya demasiado espacio entre los diseños, es mejor que las flores se vean más apretadas; elegir estampados que tienen demasiado espacio entre los diseños también hace que luzcas más ancha.
NI APRETADA NI FLOJA
Siempre que te pruebes una prenda, elige la que mejor te queda y que te haga sentir cómoda, no elijas ni algo que te quede apretado ni algo demasiado suelto, también puedes llevar estas prendas con un sastre para que te queden perfectas, además siempre puedes marcar la cintura con algún accesorio.
