Venezuela supera la barrera de los 17 mil contagios por Covid-19 Lapatilla julio 29 2020, 4:38 pmPosteado en: En la CalleCompártelo:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Foto: EFE El régimen chavista reportó durante la tarde de este miércoles 29 de julio que se han registrado en las últimas 24 horas _ nuevos casos por coronavirus, elevando el total de contagios a _. lapatilla.com Información en desarrollo…