Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kozac celebra la presencia de Miguel Pizarro como representante de Guaidó y Venezuela ante la ONU

En desarrollo…

Great to see Interim President @jguaido's International Coordinator @Miguel_Pizarro rightfully representing the voice of the Venezuelan people. The only way to end this crisis is a peaceful democratic transition and restoration of democracy. https://t.co/MRjtmMXc0k https://t.co/aiXnfwGw1E

— Michael G. Kozak (@WHAAsstSecty) July 30, 2020