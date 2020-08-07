VIDEO: La metieron presa por usar este “diminuto” hilo en la playa

View this post on Instagram

We as women get negativity for our bodies daily. We get slut shamed if we wear small clothing. We get fat shamed if we are too big. We are told we are too tall, too short, too skinny, boobs aren't perfect, butt is too big or too small, too many tattoos, not enough tattoos, unflattering hair colors, cellulite, thick thighs, broad shoulders, hair is too short or too long, etc. etc. etc. The list goes on forever. . Our bodies are constantly under a microscope. On display for anyone to scrutinize, and, if they deem that body inappropriate—they police it. . No one else has a right to my body. No one else has a right to my comfort. No one can tell me that I am inappropriate for simply existing on a beach in a bikini that I chose to wear. Even when police cuff and forcibly detain me, they still don't have the right to my body. . You do not have to let anyone make you feel ashamed for the way you look, and you certainly do not have to stand for it when someone decides to put you in danger for how you dress. . I sure as hell am not going to. I am going to make sure that everyone knows how unacceptable this is. This is not just for me. It's for all women. It's for women of color who don't have the privilege to stand up for themselves to a police officer without worrying about getting murdered. It's for young girls who shouldn't have to grow up thinking that their bodies are bad or wrong. It's for all women who have every right to be comfortable in their own skin and wearing whatever they choose whether they want to wear a thong bikini or a hijab or a white tank top or a ball gown or a leather jacket or yoga pants. I will not allow women feel like they are obligated to dress a certain way because it makes someone else feel more comfortable. Absolutely not. . This is a vulgar use of force, an egregious overuse of power, and it needs to be addressed. . . . . #feminist #female #women #womensupportwomen #womenwholovewomen #strongwomen #comfortableinmyskin #bodypositivity #proudslut #empowerwomen #dontpolicemybody #mybody #bodies #humanrights #womensrights #freedoms #defundthepolice #policeaggression #MyrtleBeachPolice #Policedepartment #Blacklivesmatter #blacktransl