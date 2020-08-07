VIDEO: La metieron presa por usar este “diminuto” hilo en la playa

La acróbata Samantha Panda fue arrestada en una playa de California del Sur, en Estados Unidos por usar una diminuta tanga.
En un video compartido en redes sociales se puede ver el momento en que oficiales de policía, le pidieron que abandonara la playa por llevar puesto un hilo que calificaron como «exposición indecente».
La acróbata contó a través de sus redes sociales, que el arresto sucedió debido a que una mujer llamó a la policía por considerar que su cuerpo era «ofensivo».
En el video se puede escuchar a Panda decir que «uso eso en la playa todos los días». Sin embargo el policía le dice que la esposo y la detuvo «por la forma en la que estaba actuando».
La exposición de nalgas está prohibida en dicha playa y los oficiales suelen dar una advertencia por el primer delito.
«Nadie tiene derecho a mi cuerpo. Nadie tiene derecho a mi comodidad. Nadie puede decirme que soy inapropiada por simplemente existir en una playa en un bikini que elegí usar. Incluso cuando la policía me esposa y me detiene por la fuerza, todavía no tienen derecho a mi cuerpo (…) No tienes que dejar que nadie te haga sentir avergonzado por tu apariencia, y ciertamente no tienes que tolerarlo cuando alguien decide ponerte en peligro por tu forma de vestir«, escribió Panda en su Instagram junto a una fotografía de su detención.
