El candidato Joe Biden eligió a Kamala Harris como su hipotética vicepresidenta

Posteado en:  Actualidad

Este 11 de agosto, el candidato a la presidenciales de EEUU, Joe Biden anunció a través de su cuenta Twitter, que eligió a Kamala Harris para postularla a la Vicepresidencia del país.

lapatilla.com

En desarrollo…

 

 