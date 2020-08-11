El candidato Joe Biden eligió a Kamala Harris como su hipotética vicepresidenta

Este 11 de agosto, el candidato a la presidenciales de EEUU, Joe Biden anunció a través de su cuenta Twitter, que eligió a Kamala Harris para postularla a la Vicepresidencia del país.

lapatilla.com

En desarrollo…

Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020