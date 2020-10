¡INCREÍBLE! Un cohete pasa frente a la luna llena segundos después de su lanzamiento (FOTOS)

View this post on Instagram

I captured one of my dream shots during the NG-14 launch two nights ago. Moon & rocket (carrying a space toilet, no less). Swipe over for 8 more photos in the sequence and check out that superheated plume from the twin RD-181 engines. This occurred roughly 22 seconds after liftoff and was shot from a distance of 3.4 miles (5.5km). For reference, the Antares rocket is 139ft/42.5m long and 13ft/3.9m wide. . 2020.10.02, 9:16 PM Sony A6500, vintage 60-300mm, f/8, ISO 400, 1/320s. . Planning a shot like this can be pretty exhaust-ing, so an enthusiastic shoutout to @flightclubio for making it possible. . #NG14 #CRS14 #antares #cygnus #northropgrumman #nasa #wallopsflightfacility #midatlanticregionalspaceport #iss #spacestation #internationalspacestation @ISS @nasawallops #wallops #wallopsisland #rocketlaunch #rocket #a6500 #youresa #universetoday #ipulledoverforthis #moonawards #moonoftheday #silhouette #lunartransit