Régimen chavista volvió a reportar a la baja la tasa de contagios de Covid-19 en Venezuela Lapatilla octubre 13 2020, 8:26 pmPosteado en: Actualidad, Nacionales Este martes 13 de octubre, Delcy Eloína Rodríguez reportó 635 nuevos contagios de Covid-19 en Venezuela. lapatilla.com Más información en breve…