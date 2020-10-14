Honduras seizes 489 Kg of cocaine in light aircraft coming from Venezuela

Honduran authorities dealt another blow to narcotrafficking on August 23 by detaining an aircraft carrying 489 kilograms of cocaine.

By Diálogo – Digital Military Magazine – Gustavo Arias Retana

Oct 13, 2020

“The twin-engine aircraft coming from Venezuela, and with an alleged Mexican registration, was intercepted after crashing in a clandestine landing area in the southwestern part of Aguas municipality, Gracias a Dios department,” the Honduran Office of the Attorney General stated on its website.

Authorities praised cooperation among the countries of the region to achieve such seizures and confront transnational criminal organizations that operate in Latin America.

“As is known, the Technical Criminal Investigation Agency maintains close channels of information exchange and collaboration with the authorities of the countries in the region and in South America, which has been key to making this seizure possible,” the Office of the Attorney General added.

The Office of the Attorney General’s Division against Organized Crime coordinated the operation, with the support of the Honduran Armed Forces.

Route from Venezuela

This is not the first time the Honduran Armed Forces have intercepted large drug shipments this year. For instance, authorities intercepted another light aircraft carrying 806 kg of cocaine in late July. The Colombian Navy provided support during that interception.

“Thanks to the information exchange between Intelligence authorities and the Colombian Navy, the Technical Criminal Investigation Agency, and the Division against Organized Crime, we were able to intercept a light aircraft coming from South America in the early morning,” the Office of the Attorney General stated on July 20.

Honduras is working in coordination with partner nations, such as the United States, to become a benchmark in Central America in the fight against organized criminal groups that operate in the region.

