Guaidó recognized the commitment of President Duque in the fight against the dictatorship

The Legitimate President of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, recognized the commitment of the President of Colombia, Iván Duque, in the fight to recover freedom and democracy in Venezuela.

Oct 13, 2020

The national leader reiterated that Venezuelans are fighting against criminals who commit crimes against humanity, at the same time that he affirmed the importance of international support in the democratic cause.

“We Venezuelans are and continue looking for solutions to resist criminals against humanity. The international support and the clarity of presidents like Ivan Duque have been decisive,” he said.

The Head of State manifested that Venezuela needs the tools of the free world to confront Maduro’s regime. “They are on trial”, he assured.

President Iván Duque exhorted the countries of the world to exercise forceful actions in support of Venezuelans who live under a criminal dictatorship. “It is time to stop being spectators,” he said.

…

…