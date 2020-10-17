Borges met with Czech chancellor and stressed the urgency of exerting more pressure against Maduro’s dictatorship

The presidential commissioner for foreign affairs, Julio Borges, held a meeting this Wednesday with the minister of foreign affairs of the Czech Republic, Tomás Pet?í?ek, where they discussed the crisis in Venezuela and the crimes against humanity committed by Maduro’s dictatorship.

Oct 14, 2020

“I spoke with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Tomas Petricek, to address the serious denunciations of the FFM and the need to advance in universal justice to judge those responsible,” Borges expressed through his official Twitter account.

Likewise, the Venezuelan diplomat indicated that during the meeting they also discussed the urgency of a more active pressure position towards Maduro’s regime from Europe.

…

…