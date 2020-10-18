Meghan Markle tendría en sus manos este carísimo accesorio de la princesa Diana (FOTOS)

La revista Harper’s Bazzar realizó un artículo donde se refirieron a una fotografía de Meghan Markle. En la instantánea, la duquesa de Sussex presumía un ostentoso reloj de oro Cartier que hacía tributo a su suegra, la princesa Diana, madre del príncipe Harry.
Con información de El Farandi
Aunque el reloj no se pudo identificar bien por ser la imagen en blanco y negro, la popular revista aseguró que se trataba de la pieza elaborada en la colección Tank Française
La fallecida princesa habría usado esta pieza en múltiples eventos, como la visita en 1997 al templo hindú Shri Swaminarayan Madir, de Londres, y en un compromiso en el British Lung.
No obstante, el portal hizo la salvedad de que Meghan Markle siempre ha sido fanática de este tipo de relojes; incluso, compró la versión en dos tonos y los marcó en su interior con la frase: “To M. M. From M. M.” (Para M.M De M. M.), y prometió heredárselo a su futura hija.
Pese a que no se sabe a ciencia cierta si la joya que lució la también actriz es la que le perteneció a Diana de Gales, lo cierto es que esta no sería la primera vez en que la duquesa usa accesorios de su difunta Lady Di.
Estas son algunas fotos en las que captaron a la fallecida princesa portando el reloj Cartier: