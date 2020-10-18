Meghan Markle tendría en sus manos este carísimo accesorio de la princesa Diana (FOTOS)

View this post on Instagram

Harry and Meghan are on a mission to improve the digital world. 📱🤳🏽💗 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are hosting a special episode of Time100 talks on October 20th titled “Engineering a Better World” to discuss ways to create a safer Internet. The couple carefully selected the theme, topics, and also chose the guests for their special episode! Their guests will include the hosts of @teenagertherapy, @maria_ressa, @tristanharris (from @thesocialdilemma!! 📱), @rachel.cargle, and Reddit founder @alexisohanian (@serenawilliams hubby!! 💓). Executive Editor of @time, Dan Macsai, released a statement saying, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, both TIME100 alumni, are among the most influential voices in the world. We look forward to working with them to elevate essential voices and highlight real solutions to some of the most pressing issues of our time." This is a much needed conversation and I’m so excited to listen! Who’s tuning in?! 👏😍❤️🙌