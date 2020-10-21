Temen catástrofe ambiental: Revelan FOTOS del Nabarima con salas completamente inundadas

View this post on Instagram

⚠️URGENT CRISIS: PLEASE SHARE THIS TO GET HELP NOW!⚠️ Here’s an update on this potentially devastating environmental catastrophe brewing _ off the coast of Venezuela/Trinidad & Tobago: The U.S. embassy in Trinidad and Tobago has urged "immediate actions" to prevent a potentially catastrophic oil spill in the Gulf of Paria, _ where a floating storage and offloading facility is reportedly undergoing repairs. "The United States remains concerned by the potential risk to safety and environment posed by the Venezuelan-flagged vessel, Nabarima, in the Gulf of Paria," _ the statement said. Help us spread awareness about this situation and put more pressure on the government/oil company to take this seriously by sharing this post with your followers and tagging celebrities, influencers and news media that need to see it because this vessel holds about five times as much oil as the Exxon Valdez, which is one the worst oil spills in history — we absolutely MUST NOT LET THAT KIND OF A SPILL HAPPEN AGAIN HERE! Great video by @savethereef @get.waste.ed @ffos_global #nabarima #oilspill #exxonvaldez #trinidadandtobago #karmagawa #savethereef