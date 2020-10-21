Temen catástrofe ambiental: Revelan FOTOS del Nabarima con salas completamente inundadas

Aquí hay una actualización sobre esta catástrofe ambiental potencialmente devastadora que se avecina
Por: west.indimade / Traducción libre del inglés por lapatilla.com
Frente a las costas de Venezuela / Trinidad y Tobago: la embajada de Estados Unidos en Trinidad y Tobago ha instado a “acciones inmediatas” para prevenir un derrame de petróleo potencialmente catastrófico en el Golfo de Paria,
Donde se informa que se están reparando una instalación flotante de almacenamiento y descarga. “Estados Unidos sigue preocupado por el riesgo potencial para la seguridad y el medio ambiente que representa el barco de bandera venezolana, Nabarima, en el Golfo de Paria”, agregó.
Decía el comunicado. Ayúdanos a crear conciencia sobre esta situación y ejerce más presión sobre el gobierno o la compañía petrolera para que se lo tomen en serio compartiendo esta publicación con tus seguidores y etiquetando a celebridades, personas influyentes y medios de comunicación que necesitan verlo porque este recipiente tiene una capacidad cinco veces mayor. petróleo como el Exxon Valdez, que es uno de los peores derrames de petróleo de la historia
