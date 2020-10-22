Los seis peloteros venezolanos que son finalistas al Guante de Oro 2020

El jardinero venezolano de los Bravos de Atlanta, Ronald Acuña Jr. | Foto: MLB.com

 

Rawlings Baseball, la marca encargada de crear el principal equipo de defensa del pelotero, anunció este jueves 22 de octubre la lista de los finalistas al Guante de Oro 2020, donde aparecen seis venezolanos.

lapatilla.com

De los 54 jugadores que fueron seleccionados en grupos de tres para ser aspirantes al galardón se encuentran los siguientes criollos en las Ligas Americana y Nacional: Willlson Contreras (Cachorros de Chicago), César Hernández (Indios de Cleveland), Miguel Rojas (Marlins de Miami), David Peralta (Diamondbacks de Arizona), Ronald Acuña Jr. (Bravos de Atlanta) y Anthony Santander (Orioles de Baltimore).

Los ganadores en cada una de las posiciones se darán a conocer el martes 3 de noviembre.