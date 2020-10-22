Los seis peloteros venezolanos que son finalistas al Guante de Oro 2020

Rawlings Baseball, la marca encargada de crear el principal equipo de defensa del pelotero, anunció este jueves 22 de octubre la lista de los finalistas al Guante de Oro 2020, donde aparecen seis venezolanos.
lapatilla.com
De los 54 jugadores que fueron seleccionados en grupos de tres para ser aspirantes al galardón se encuentran los siguientes criollos en las Ligas Americana y Nacional: Willlson Contreras (Cachorros de Chicago), César Hernández (Indios de Cleveland), Miguel Rojas (Marlins de Miami), David Peralta (Diamondbacks de Arizona), Ronald Acuña Jr. (Bravos de Atlanta) y Anthony Santander (Orioles de Baltimore).
Los ganadores en cada una de las posiciones se darán a conocer el martes 3 de noviembre.
Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists- NL Center Field: Ronald Acuña Jr, Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham #TeamRawlings #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/6pJFC7pgl7
— Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) October 22, 2020
Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists- NL Left Field: Shogo Akiyama, Tyler O’Neill, David Peralta #TeamRawlings #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/K1u5qQ0LmZ
— Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) October 22, 2020
We have a correction! There was a tie at AL 2B. Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists- AL Second Base: César Hernández, Danny Mendick, Jonathan Schoop, Nicky Lopez #TeamRawlings #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/U0l80dFpUi
— Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) October 22, 2020
Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists- NL Shortstop: Javier Báez, Miguel Rojas, Dansby Swanson #TeamRawlings #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/O5R99JrTmt
— Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) October 22, 2020
Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists- NL Catcher: Tucker Barnhart, Willson Contreras, Jacob Stallings #TeamRawlings #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/PsXis1zctt
— Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) October 22, 2020
Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists- AL Right Field Clint Frazier, Joey Gallo, Anthony Santander #TeamRawlings #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/NXrdBDHZfB
— Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) October 22, 2020