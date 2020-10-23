“All in One P.A.N.”: La campaña que muestra la fusión multicultural de la arepa en el mundo (Video)

Empresas Polar, lanzó “All in One P.A.N.” una campaña que tiene la mira de posicionar la arepa al rededor del mundo a través de miniseries para publicar por redes sociales.
La marca P.A.N a marcado la cocina desde los años 60 con la harina de maíz preferida por los venezolanos que siguen en el país y por aquellos que se encuentran haciendo vida en otras tierras.
Esta campaña ha llegado a todos los países con las miniseries “Arepa Diaries” y “Global Arepa Makers” que engloba en “The Arepa Expansion” la fusión multicultural de la arepa.
“Being from Venezuela, I grew up eating Arepas, the iconic and delicious Venezuelan comfort food… and a food that is transcending it’s national boundaries and increasingly spreading across the world. Everybody loves a good AREPA, and iconic Venezuelan cornmeal brand P.A.N. has helped expand the reach of the arepa into homes and restaurants across the planet, and that’s what their new ALL IN ONE P.A.N. digital series is all about. Featuring multiple content approaches and continuing in their efforts to bring awareness of this iconic Venezuelan food (a rich a delicious slice of my childhood), the folks of P.A.N. Cornmeal are empowering a whole new generation of storytellers, musicians, athletes and entrepreneurs, to share their passion for arepas with the world! Count me in @allofpan (…)”. says @jasonlsilva #panpeople ??#thearepaexpansion #arepadiaries #globalarepamakers #allinonepan MORE by P.A.N. ? @allofpan