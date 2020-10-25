Las muertes por coronavirus siguen enlutando familias en Venezuela Lapatilla octubre 25 2020, 8:15 pmPosteado en: Actualidad, NacionalesCompártelo:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Foto: EFE El boletín chavista de este 25 de octubre reporta tres nuevo fallecidos por Covid-19. lapatilla.com En desarrollo…