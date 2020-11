Gucci lo volvió a hacer por poner a la venta medias ROTAS y las redes enloquecieron (FOTO)

View this post on Instagram

Gardening with @thegingeryute in an image from the #GucciTheRitual campaign. Seen next to a puppy is the #GucciHorsebit1955 duffle bag featuring a print from @libertylondon and the #GucciLiberty script. Discover the collection through link in bio. #AlessandroMichele #GucciFW20 @alessandro_michele