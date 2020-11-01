Tedros Adhanom, director de la OMS, entrará en cuarentena tras estar en contacto con contagiado de Covid-19

El director general de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), Tedros Adhanom, informó este domingo 1 de noviembre que fue identificado como contacto de alguien que dio positivo a la prueba del Covid-19, por lo que permanecerá en cuarentena durante los próximos días.

En su cuenta de Twitter, también detalló que no presenta síntomas.