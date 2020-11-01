Tedros Adhanom, director de la OMS, entrará en cuarentena tras estar en contacto con contagiado de Covid-19

El director general de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), Tedros Adhanom, informó este domingo 1 de noviembre que fue identificado como contacto de alguien que dio positivo a la prueba del Covid-19, por lo que permanecerá en cuarentena durante los próximos días.

lapatilla.com

En su cuenta de Twitter, también detalló que no presenta síntomas.

I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home.

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 1, 2020