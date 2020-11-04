Movimiento “Black Lives Matter” manifestó cerca de la Casa Blanca durante la noche de las elecciones (videos)

En varias ciudades de todo el país se registraron manifestaciones durante la noche del martes mientras transcurrían las elecciones, incluso en Washington, DC, donde los manifestantes Black Lives Matter inundaron las calles cerca de la Casa Blanca.
Por Fox News
Traducción libre de lapatilla.com
Muchas empresas de las grandes ciudades habían cerrado sus negocios en anticipación a los disturbios.
Far left protesters are continuing to march down the streets of DC. pic.twitter.com/DcnVNlaLod
— James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) November 4, 2020
UPDATE: Approximately 30 individuals were cited for being in the intersection. Approximately 40 individuals were arrested for blocking the train tracks and failing to disperse after an unlawful assembly was declared. This is preliminary information and subject to change. pic.twitter.com/io1hbsyNd1
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 4, 2020
Due to a large and unruly crowd, the LAPD has declared an unlawful assembly & issued a dispersal order at 18th Street & Figueroa. At this time, anyone in the area is to leave immediately and follow all orders from any police officer. This area is now closed. pic.twitter.com/Wj6ztlFIPJ
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 4, 2020
"Hey hey, ho ho, President Trump has got to go." pic.twitter.com/aL7XjzGNhw
— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) November 4, 2020
"No good cops. No good presidents. Give the land back to its original residents." pic.twitter.com/eI6kEOTt59
— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) November 4, 2020
Tonight, around 300 BLM-antifa shut down residential areas of SE Portland. They had a motor blockade & people on bikes who blocked nearby streets. Their armed security team included those w/semi-auto rifles, shotguns, bats & more. They harassed businesses & people at their homes. pic.twitter.com/wyeE3zd0Hd
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 4, 2020
Portland: BLM-antifa confront random businesses in SE Portland. The woman with a bullhorn says those inside are looking at her like she’s “an animal” because she’s black. pic.twitter.com/IdRYjdaUUf
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 4, 2020