Movimiento “Black Lives Matter” manifestó cerca de la Casa Blanca durante la noche de las elecciones (videos)

Un partidario de Trump choca con un manifestante en la plaza Black Lives Matter frente a la Casa Blanca en la noche de las elecciones en Washington, DC el 3 de noviembre de 2020 (Foto de Olivier DOULIERY / AFP).

 

En varias ciudades de todo el país se registraron manifestaciones durante la noche del martes mientras transcurrían las elecciones, incluso en Washington, DC, donde los manifestantes Black Lives Matter inundaron las calles cerca de la Casa Blanca.

Muchas empresas de las grandes ciudades habían cerrado sus negocios en anticipación a los disturbios.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 