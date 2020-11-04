Movimiento “Black Lives Matter” manifestó cerca de la Casa Blanca durante la noche de las elecciones (videos)

Posteado en: Actualidad, Internacionales

En varias ciudades de todo el país se registraron manifestaciones durante la noche del martes mientras transcurrían las elecciones, incluso en Washington, DC, donde los manifestantes Black Lives Matter inundaron las calles cerca de la Casa Blanca.

Por Fox News

Traducción libre de lapatilla.com

Muchas empresas de las grandes ciudades habían cerrado sus negocios en anticipación a los disturbios.

Far left protesters are continuing to march down the streets of DC. pic.twitter.com/DcnVNlaLod — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) November 4, 2020

UPDATE: Approximately 30 individuals were cited for being in the intersection. Approximately 40 individuals were arrested for blocking the train tracks and failing to disperse after an unlawful assembly was declared. This is preliminary information and subject to change. pic.twitter.com/io1hbsyNd1 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 4, 2020

Due to a large and unruly crowd, the LAPD has declared an unlawful assembly & issued a dispersal order at 18th Street & Figueroa. At this time, anyone in the area is to leave immediately and follow all orders from any police officer. This area is now closed. pic.twitter.com/Wj6ztlFIPJ — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 4, 2020

"Hey hey, ho ho, President Trump has got to go." pic.twitter.com/aL7XjzGNhw — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) November 4, 2020

"No good cops. No good presidents. Give the land back to its original residents." pic.twitter.com/eI6kEOTt59 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) November 4, 2020

Tonight, around 300 BLM-antifa shut down residential areas of SE Portland. They had a motor blockade & people on bikes who blocked nearby streets. Their armed security team included those w/semi-auto rifles, shotguns, bats & more. They harassed businesses & people at their homes. pic.twitter.com/wyeE3zd0Hd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 4, 2020