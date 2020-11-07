Estos artistas felicitaron con alegría a Joe Biden por su entrada a la Casa Blanca

Desde que Donald Trump asumió la presidencia de los Estados Unidos, ya se sabía que casi todo Hollywood lo rechazaba, tanto así, que muchas películas anti-Trump y parodias sobre el empresario se estrenaron durante los últimos cuatro años y por su puesto, el sentimiento era mutuo, ya que él también aborrecía a algunas personalidades del entretenimiento.

Ahora, con la elección del demócrata Joe Biden, como el nuevo presidente de los Estados Unidos (según la proyecciones de los medios), Hollywood entera abocó a las redes sociales para felicitar el triunfo azul  y también para celebrar la derrota del polémico republicano.

Entre las personalidades están artistas de cine y cantantes, siendo Lady Gaga una de las más emblemáticas, pues ella fue la última en cerrar la campaña con Joe Biden.

