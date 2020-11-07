Estos artistas felicitaron con alegría a Joe Biden por su entrada a la Casa Blanca

Desde que Donald Trump asumió la presidencia de los Estados Unidos, ya se sabía que casi todo Hollywood lo rechazaba, tanto así, que muchas películas anti-Trump y parodias sobre el empresario se estrenaron durante los últimos cuatro años y por su puesto, el sentimiento era mutuo, ya que él también aborrecía a algunas personalidades del entretenimiento.
Ahora, con la elección del demócrata Joe Biden, como el nuevo presidente de los Estados Unidos (según la proyecciones de los medios), Hollywood entera abocó a las redes sociales para felicitar el triunfo azul y también para celebrar la derrota del polémico republicano.
Entre las personalidades están artistas de cine y cantantes, siendo Lady Gaga una de las más emblemáticas, pues ella fue la última en cerrar la campaña con Joe Biden.
. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ?? ?? nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA ??? pic.twitter.com/uXiMTWs6Hk
?????????????? https://t.co/EEoiNDwftL
CRYING @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris ??????? THANK GOD
Great day !!!!!!! ???????????
YES!!! https://t.co/OWHbNBdzlM
Congratulations Joe and Kamala! pic.twitter.com/OCyFTfrEB7
How I’m feeling today!!!! ?? PRESIDENT @JoeBiden & VICE PRESIDENT @KamalaHarris ?? pic.twitter.com/ip20TOTn4C
Respect. Honor. Truth. Integrity. Love. Compassion. Kindness. Thank you for walking the walk @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris Today is a good day!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/JGt1LcDZie
This news has brought me to tears. I was overwhelmed with relief for this country. I was overwhelmed for Kamala and the inspiration that she brings to girls everywhere. Van Jones made me cry ugly tears. This country has so much work to do to come together. I pray we can do it. ??
Squeeeeeeeeeeeee!
That was a fucking weird
Four years.
Kamala go Kamala!
Congratulations world!
Our 46th president, @joebiden !!!!♥️🇺🇸🗳 I’ve been waiting to post this photo because I knew deep down you would be our next President. Today we celebrate the millions of Americans who overcame barriers to the ballot box, mobilized their communities and voted in record breaking numbers. This was OUR election and WE WON TOGETHER. There’s still a lot of work to be done, but today we will celebrate each other.