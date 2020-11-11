National Academy of Medicine rejects regime’s attack on CITGO’s Simon Bolivar Foundation

The National Academy of Medicine (ANM) issued a statement on Sunday in which it rejected the attacks by Nicolás Maduro’s regime against the Simón Bolívar Foundation of CITGO.

Nov 02, 2020

“We publicly express our solidarity with the Simon Bolivar Foundation of CITGO and its work team, and we trust that its health policies will continue to reach out fairly and impartially to all those who need it,” the document reads.

They also recognized the work done by the foundation. They recalled that the institution has constantly supported patients and health centers throughout Venezuela.

The Simon Bolivar Foundation of CITGO also rejected the dictatorship’s attack and reiterated that its objective will always be to improve the health of vulnerable populations with special attention to Venezuelan mothers and children inside and outside the nation.

…

…