Guaidó at Casa por Casa in Chacao: “On 12/12 we are taking the streets to express ourselves through the Popular Consultation”.

“Everyone out on the streets on December 12th. This was the message that the President of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, repeated over and over again in the house-to-house tour he made in the municipality of Chacao this November 8th, in the city of Caracas.”

Nov 08, 2020

El Pedregal, Los Mangos, Calle Farfán, Callejón Poleo, were some of the sectors visited by the interim President to carry a message of hope because, “yes there is hope for Venezuela”, but also to add efforts and wills in view of the Popular Consultation and in rejection to the fraud of December 6th. He also said and explained that it is not an election because it does not comply with the minimum conditions of an electoral process.

“On 12/12 we are going to the streets to express ourselves through the Popular Consultation. I ask you once again that we get out that day to exercise the majority because the majority that we are is exercised in the streets. There is no point in staying in the house. Don’t let yourselves be convinced, don’t think that you are not the majority, that you don’t have a voice, that you don’t have power, no sir.

During his meeting with the citizens of the areas visited, Guaidó remarked that the end of the crisis in the country requires free, fair and verifiable presidential and parliamentary elections. He said that among the minimum electoral conditions required are the appointment of the National Electoral Council by the National Parliament, the right to elect and be elected, the return of political parties, the electoral calendar and international observation.

He highlighted that the call of the regime for December 6th does not comply with any of the electoral conditions mentioned above. Therefore, he defined that event as a “firing aquad, not an election”. He assured that said process “is already defeated” since it is not recognized by Venezuelans or by the International Community.

This Saturday, the interim President made a house to house tour in the state of Vargas, to explain to them thev reasons to participate in the Popular Consultation as a mechanism to exercise the majority and political route to achieve the change that the country needs and the reasons to reject the farce of Dec 6th.

Organization and more organization

As part of the work for the Popular Consultation to be held inside and outside Venezuela and in which all Venezuelans can participate between December 5th and 12th of this year, Guaidó asked for organization, since it is the fundamental element of success.

He also said that Unity is another indisputable and indispensable factor in the struggle to achieve change and freedom for Venezuela.

…