Pizarro condemned the regime’s lack of cooperation with the UN related to allegations of human rights violations

The United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights, Miguel Pizarro, denounced that Nicolás Maduro’s regime once again failed to comply with its duty to respond to UN instances for the denunciations of human rights violations perpetuated by its collaborators.

Nov 10, 2020

Pizarro assured that the dictatorship has not responded to questions from four instances regarding the conditions of detention in SEBIN, DGCIM and Cenapromil in the context of the pandemic.

“The Special Rapporteur on Torture, the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, the Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial Executions and the Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health have all pointed out the precariousness of the facilities of the DGCIM, Ramo Verde and the Helicoide,” he said.

The Commissioner condemned the negligence of the regime and its lack of commitment to cooperate with the mechanisms of the United Nations Organization, who demand a response to the serious living conditions of the politicians in the country.

The UN assured that the situations reported by the thematic instances about the detention centers in the country, “undermine the right to life, the right to the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health, the right not to be subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, and the right of persons deprived of liberty to be treated with humanity and dignity”.

