The regime aims at NGOs working for Human Rights in Venezuela

It’s been raining for two weeks in Táchira state and several rivers and streams have flooded, thousands of families have lost their homes; Looks like the COVID-19 curve is finally flattening; The regime threatens NGOs with a law to forbid international financing.

Nov 11, 2020

Nicolás’s Communications minister Freddy Ñañez reported 296 cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths in Venezuela, for a total of 95,445 cases and 834 deaths they’ve admitted to. Unfortunately, Dr. Giovaldo González, who was an ER doctor and disaster medicine specialist from Cabimas (Zulia state), died after being infected in Zulia.

Deputy Karim Vera asked the National Assembly for humanitarian aid to solve the emergency in Táchira state: floods caused by heavy rains that have been going for two weeks in a row. “We think there are over 1,300 families that lost their homes, around 600 houses and buildings destroyed and around 7,000 families that lost everything,” said Vera. Governor Laidy Gómez decreed a state of emergency.

NGO Espacio Público said in its monthly report that there were 25 cases and 106 violations of freedom of speech in Venezuela. Censorship, administrative sanctions and intimidation are the most common violations.

The regime offers in its electoral campaign, paid with public funds, a law that forbids the international financing for NGOs defending human rights.

Cargill sold its assets after 34 years of uninterrupted operations in Venezuela.

Oil union leader Jovani Queva denounced the lack of maintenance of the PDV Marina fleet

NGO Observatorio Venezolano de Conflictividad Social registered protests for failures in public utilities like water and gas, for citizen security measures and for the working rights of people in the states of Amazonas, Anzoátegui, Aragua, Caracas, Mérida, Monagas and Sucre.

A plane coming from Venezuela crashed and was found in Guatemala, with 1,028 kilos of cocaine

AN deputies rejected the prioritizing that Nicolás gives to military expenses and the little attention he gives to the low budget for the Venezuelan education system.

Deputy Luis Barragán talked about the evident paralyzation of public universities in the country.

Deputy Delsa Solórzano criticized the visit by Nicolás's ombudsman and prosecutor to the International Criminal Court to try to stop investigations on crimes against humanity.

Nicolás assured on Tuesday that caretaker President and Speaker of the AN Juan Guaidó betrayed Donald Trump when he congratulated President-elect Joe Biden

Since he's campaigning, Nicolás reported that he inaugurated 100 new bases of socialist missions to help over 100,000 Venezuelan families (built during the lockdown?) and announced that before December 31st, he'll inaugurate 100 more. He didn't explain where that money came from, who builds them or how they're useful during a complex humanitarian emergency. Nicolás also ordered an expansion and reinauguration strategy for the Barrio Nuevo and Barrio Tricolor missions.

