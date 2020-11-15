International report highlights the success of the “Health Heroes” program promoted by the Legitimate Government of Venezuela

The international news agency Reuters published this Thursday a report highlighting the hard work carried out by the president in charge of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, in supporting 62,700 workers in the public healthcare sector through the ‘Health Heroes’ program.

By CCN – Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Nov 12, 2020

The ‘Health Heroes’ program consisted of channeling a percentage of the funds seized by the United States from Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship in order to bring a helping hand to Venezuelans who are on the front line of battle against the coronavirus and who also struggle with the country’s devastating economic crisis.

The program will transfer some 18 million dollars to Venezuelan healthcare workers, who will receive a contribution of 300 dollars over a period of three months, as part of the recognition for their important work.

