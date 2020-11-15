López supports the extension of the EU sanctions against Maduro’s regime: “We will continue to do what corresponds until we dismiss the dictatorship”

The presidential commissioner for the Center of Government, Leopoldo López, celebrated that the European Union maintains pressure against Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship.

Nov 12, 2020

“Today Europe extends the sanctions against the murderous Maduro’s dictatorship violator of human rights,” López remarked in a message broadcast through his Twitter account.

The representative of the Legitimate Government affirmed that these actions will not cease until Venezuela returns to constitutional order and democracy.

“We will continue with the pressure, we will continue to do what corresponds until we dismiss the dictatorship and achieve our freedom,” he ended.

