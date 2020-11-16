Deputy Silva denied that the capital of Venezuela lives in a “bubble” and denounced the crisis of basic services

The Deputy of the National Assembly (AN), Ivlev Silva, assured that Caracas, the capital of the country, is no longer a “bubble” and that the shortage of basic services is a reality.

Nov 13, 2020

The parliamentarian denounced that the people of Caracas also suffer from a lack of gasoline, electricity, water and (cooking) gas.

“Caracas is on par with the regions, and the regime cannot hide the reality,” he said while showing how in the Caricuao parish, west of Caracas, there was a queue of almost 2 kilometers to buy subsidized gasoline.

Silva insisted that the culprit of this tragedy is Nicolás Maduro’s regime because it has stolen the country’s resources and neglected Venezuelans.

He also expressed that the Legitimate Government of President (E) Juan Guaidó will continue working for the country.

