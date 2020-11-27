Pedro Juliac fue ascendido por el régimen de Maduro a General en Jefe de la Aviación

Pedro Alberto Juliac Lartíguez

 

Nicolás Maduro ascendió este viernes 27 de noviembre a Pedro Juliac a General en Jefe de la Aviación Militar.

Más información en breve…