Pedro Juliac fue ascendido por el régimen de Maduro a General en Jefe de la Aviación Lapatilla noviembre 27 2020, 12:10 pm Posteado en: Actualidad, Nacionales Pedro Alberto Juliac Lartíguez Nicolás Maduro ascendió este viernes 27 de noviembre a Pedro Juliac a General en Jefe de la Aviación Militar. lapatilla.com Más información en breve…