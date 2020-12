Posteado en: La Patilla in English

On the surface, Venezuela seems spared from the ravaging impact of Covid-19, but doctors tell CNN the number of cases is much higher than the government wants to admit. With limited and slow testing, patients are kept in motels for weeks, under strict government control, waiting for a result. CNN’s Isa Soares gets exclusive access to two of Venezuela’s largest hospitals where power and water are intermittent and medical supplies are scarce.

To see the full video click here