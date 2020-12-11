Estos son los sitios en EEUU para participar el sábado #12Dic en la Consulta Popular

Foto: EFE/Giorgio Viera

 

 

Un total de 52 puntos fijos presenciales y al menos 55 itinerantes han sido establecidos en Estados Unidos para que los venezolanos puedan realizar este sábado 12 de diciembre su manifestación de voluntad en la Consulta Popular por Venezuela, denominada “Alza la voz contra Maduro”.

Florida, Texas, Nueva York, Colorado, Arizona, Delaware, Distrito de Columbia, Virginia, Las Carolinas, Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nueva Jersey, Pennsylvania y Utah son algunos de los estados donde se han establecido puntos presenciales para que los venezolanos puedan participar en territorio norteamericano.

Los embajadores Carlos Vecchio, (Estados Unidos) y Gustavo Tarre Briceño (OEA) estarán en Washington acompañando activamente a la diáspora venezolana en lo que han denominada “una protesta mundial contra el régimen de Maduro, para que el mundo sepa que los venezolanos están firmes y en pie de lucha por su libertad y la restauración de la democracia”. Miami será epicentro de actividad en el Doral Central Park, entre otros puntos.

La Consulta Popular es una iniciativa ciudadana que cuenta con el respaldo del Gobierno Interino del Presidente Juan Guaidó, donde los venezolanos ratifican su exigencia del cese de la usurpación del poder por parte de Nicolás Maduro, la convocatoria de elecciones libres, justas y verificables, el establecimiento de un gobierno de transición y el llamado de apoyo a la comunidad internacional frente a un régimen criminal y narcoterrorista.

Desde el 7 de diciembre, los venezolanos han venido participando en la primera fase digital de la Consulta Popular, a través de la web www.consultaporvzla.com, así como a través de la app VOATZ (descargable en las apps store) y la plataforma Telegram https://t.me/ConsultaPorVzlaBot. El próximo sábado 12 de diciembre tendrán la oportunidad de hacerlo de manera presencial en los puntos dispuestos en EEUU y todo el mundo para tal fin.

La comunidad democrática internacional, especialmente los Estados Unidos de manera bipartidista, ha expresado su apoyo a la Consulta Popular y al Gobierno Interino de Guaidó, frente al nuevo fraude electoral perpetrado por Maduro el pasado 6 de diciembre.

A continuación los puntos en Estados Unidos, también pueden ser consultados en el siguiente link: https://us.embajadavenezuela.org/puntos-de-la-consulta/

ARIZONA

CIUDAD TIPO DE PUNTO DIRECCIÓN
Mesa Presencial 4930 E Main St, Suite 1, Mesa AZ 85205
Phoenix Presencial -1241 E Washington St, Suite 103, Phoenix AZ 85034
– Sun Desert technologies, 4930 E Main St. Suite 1, Mesa AZ 85205-

CALIFORNIA

CIUDAD TIPO DE PUNTO DIRECCIÓN
Los Angeles Virtual Digital -COVID
San Diego Virtual Digital -COVID
San Francisco Presencial Mirador Golden GateHighway 101 Northbound near Alexander Ave. off-ramp, Sausalito CA 94965

CAROLINA DEL NORTE

CIUDAD TIPO DE PUNTO DIRECCiÓN
Raleigh Presencial Laurel Hills Park, 3808 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC 27612

CAROLINA DEL SUR

CIUDAD TIPO DE PUNTO DIRECCiÓN
Carolina del Sur Vitual Digital

COLORADO

CIUDAD TIPO DE PUNTO DIRECCiÓN
Denver Vitual Digital – Covid
Punto de Encuentro 3600 S Yosemite ST suite 360 Denver CO 80237

CONNETICUT

CIUDAD TIPO DE PUNTO DIRECCiÓN
Brandford Presencial Mosaic cuisine 539 main st Branford CT 06405
Straford Presencial 919 Straford Ave unit 5 CT 06615

DISTRITO DE COLUMBIA

CIUDAD TIPO DE PUNTO DIRECCiÓN
Washington DC Itinerante Itinerante
Presencial 2443 Massachusetts Ave. NW Washington DC 20008

FLORIDA

CIUDAD TIPO DE PUNTO DIRECCiÓN
Coral Spring Itinerante -La Chama International Restaurant & lounge 2049 N University Dr. Coral Springs, FL 33071
Itinerante -The Little Coffee Shoppe 754 444 6443 10732 Wiles Rd Coral Springs
Itinerante -Crocante Cafe & Gourmet Bakery 2708 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33065
Davie Itinerante Amaize – 2258 S University Dr Davie , FL 33328
Deerfield Beach Itinerante Gusticos Latin American 2249 W Hillsboro Blvd Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Delray Beach Itinerante Andy’s Latin Food1601 N Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL 33483
Itinerante Itinerante
Doral Presencial 3000 NW 87th Ave, Doral, FL 33172
Fort Lauderdale Itinerante THE Bread Shop 6301 N Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
Itinerante Eats Good 6882 NW 20th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
Itinerante Grano de Mostaza 5550 NW 31st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
Fort Myers Presencial 7700 cypres lake dr Fort Myers, FL 33907 Bomba Marathon
Hallandale Itinerante Moises Bakery 115 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Itinerante Doggi’s Arepa Bar 801 N Federal Hwy Suite 118, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Hollywood Itinerante Parguito Gourmet 1940 N 30th Rd, Hollywood, FL 33021
Hollywood Itinerante «Mina Bistro Presidential Plaza, 3635 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33021
Hollywood Itinerante -Antojitos 1940 N 30th Rd, Hollywood, FL 33021
Hollywood Itinerante -Figos Pepitos House1917 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33020
Hollywood Itinerante -Platano Bistro1940 N 30th Rd, Hollywood, FL 33021
Homestead Presencial Homestead Sede NCS 800 NE 12 Ave Homestead Fl 33030
Jacksonville Presencial La Nota Restaurante – 2021 St Augustine Rd, Suite 8, Jacksonville, Fl 32207
Itinerante Itinerante
Kendall Presencial Don Criollo 12039 SW 132nd Ct, Miami, FL 33186
Miami Itinerante Itinerante
Miami Beach Presencial 1628 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach FL 33139
Miramar Itinerante -11386 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33025
Itinerante Migas 16311 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33027
Orlando Presencial -Teq a bite restaurant 1206 E vine st. Kissimmee, Fl 34744
Orlando Presencial -Maraya at Sabrina’s restaurant 8100 Crystal Clear Ln Orlando FL 32809
Orlando Presencial -La Fuente restaurant bakery & cafe 5833 Goldenrod rd Orlando Fl 32822
Orlando Presencial -Papa Sabz Restaurant 500 state rd 436 suite 1020 Casselberry Fl 32707
Orlando Itinerante Itinerante
Pembroke Itinerante -Sabor Venezolano 954 534 9692 2010 N Flamingo Rd Pembroke Pines.
Pembroke Itinerante -La Casserola Restaurant6941 SW 196th Ave Ste 9, Davie, FL 33332
Pembroke Itinerante -Frank Cachapas16050 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Pembroke Itinerante -Veneziola Latin Food6500 Dykes Rd, Southwest Ranches, FL 33331
Pembroke Itinerante -El Budare 8881 Pembroke Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Pembroke Itinerante -Super Arepa 15801 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Pembroke Itinerante -Arepasmania Mall food court, 11401 Pines Boulevard #512 Pembroke Lakes, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
Pembroke Itinerante -Pa’parrilla Food Truck 786 953 9248 1800 N State Rd 7 Pembroke Park
Pembroke Itinerante -Cachapa star 3090 West Sheridan St. Pembroke Pines
Port. Saint Lucie Presencial 10792 Us-1 Port St Lucie Fl 34952
Port. Saint Lucie Punto de Encuentro Flemmingllamar
South Miami Itinerante 5889 SW 73rd St. South Miami, Florida 33143
Southwest Ranches Itinerante Sandwicheries 18849 Sheridan St. Southwest Ranches, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33332
Southwest Ranches Itinerante Pepiteria 13 4700 Dykes Rd #9293, Southwest Ranches, FL 33331
Tampa Presencial Don Pan-1708 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel, 33544
Presencial Nico’s Arepa -8303 N Armenia Ave, Tampa 33604
Presencial Floor Centers Tampa Bay -5107 W Idlewild Ave, Tampa 33634
Presencial El Rincon Dominicano -7210 US-301 S,Riverview 33578
Presencial Alma Llanera -6571 102nd Ave N,Pinellas Park 33782
Presencial Early Childhood Learning Center -3135 Airside Center Dr, Lakeland 33811
Presencial Frozen World – 5108 15th St. E #402 Bradenton 34203
Presencial Arepita -2734 University Square Dr, Tampa 33612
Vero Beach Presencial Good time 140 Us-1 NORTHVERO BEACH FL 32962ff
Weston Itinerante -Arepas Magnet Plus 954 385 8085 16644 Saddle Club Rd Weston
Itinerante -Sweet & Savory: Savanna Commons Café 1300 Savanna Commons Dr, Weston, FL 33327
Itinerante Zerpa’s Antojos Criollos1313 Shotgun Rd, Sunrise, FL 33326
Itinerante -Panna Weston 2620 Weston Rd, Weston, FL 33331
Itinerante -Don Pan 10020 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise, FL 33351
Itinerante Bocas House 1793 Bell Tower Ln, Weston, FL 33326
Presencial Arepas Magnet Plus 16644 Saddle Club Rd, Weston, FL 33326
Presencial -Café Canela 15960 W State Rd 84, Sunrise, FL 33326
Presencial Panna Weston Town Center 1731 Main St, Weston, FL 33326

GEORGIA

CIUDAD TIPO DE PUNTO DIRECCiÓN
Atlanta Presencial Guayoyos Café 2647 Albion farm way Duluth GA 30097
Presencial Arepita Cafe 3465 Duluth Hwy #120 #5226 Duluth, GA 30096
Presencial Maracuchos Food 3400 Sweetwater rd, apartment 1001, building 1000, Lawrenceville GA, 30044
Presencial Epa Come Arepa 1757 Weatherbrook circle lawrenceville ga 30043
Savannah Itinerante Itinerante

ILLIONOIS

CIUDAD TIPO DE PUNTO DIRECCiÓN
Chicago Virtual Digital

INDIANA

CIUDAD TIPO DE PUNTO DIRECCiÓN
Indiana Virtual Itinerante

MARYLAND

CIUDAD TIPO DE PUNTO DIRECCiÓN
Gaithesburgh Itinerante 117 E Diamond Ave #119, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

MASSACHUSETS

CIUDAD TIPO DE PUNTO DIRECCiÓN
Boston Presencial 32 Stowers St, Revere, MA 02151 Buster MA
Worcester Virtual 1000 Main St. Worcester, MA 01603

NEBRASKA

CIUDAD TIPO DE PUNTO DIRECCiÓN
Omaha Presencial The Hunger Block 11036 Elm St, Omaha, NE 68144

NEW JERSEY

CIUDAD TIPO DE PUNTO DIRECCiÓN
New Jersey Presencial Pizza Marker and Arepa815 3rd Ave, Elizabeth, NJ 07202

NEW YORK

CIUDAD TIPO DE PUNTO DIRECCiÓN
New York Presencial Guacuco / Brooklyn – (718) 387-2300 360 throop Avenue Brooklyn NY 11221
Presencial Arepas cafe – (718) 937-3835 3307 36th Ave, Astoria, NY 11106
Presencial Pizza Marker and Arepa -(908) 469-5070 815 3rd Ave, Elizabeth, NJ 07202
Presencial 5222 Rooselvet Ave. Woodside Queens. Parada 52st. Tren 7.

PENSYLVANIA

CIUDAD TIPO DE PUNTO DIRECCiÓN
Philadelphia Presencial 228 N 20thst Philadelphia

TEXAS

CIUDAD TIPO DE PUNTO DIRECCiÓN
Austin Itinerante 4631Airport Blvd #120, Austin TX 78751
Itinerante 11601 Barrington Way, Austin ,TX 78759
Itinerante Itinerante
Corpus Christi Itinerante 5433 S StaplesSt Q1, Corpus Christy ,Tx 78411.Restaurant Ora’s Kitchen
Itinerante Itinerante
Dallas Itinerante Itinerante
Presencial 3855 Frankfort Rd,Dallas,TX75287 suite 160
Itinerante 4140 N Colony Blvd,The Colony ,TX75056
Forth Worth Itinerante Itinerante
Houston Itinerante Itinerante
Katy Itinerante Itinerante
Presencial 25600 Westheimer ParkWay, Katy 77494
Midland Itinerante Itinerante
Odessa – Midland Presencial 3818 W Wall St, Midland, TX 79765
Odessa Itinerante Itinerante
Pearland-League City Itinerante Itinerante
San Antonio Itinerante 210 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio,TX 78258
Itinerante 14530 Roadrunner Way,San Antonio TX78429 (next to food truck)
Itinerante Itinerante
Spring-The Woodland Itinerante Itinerante
The Woodlands Presencial 25115 Goslin,Rd Spring Tx 77389
Webster City Presencial 17100 N Texas Av Webster Tx 77598
West Houston Presencial 13525 Westheimer Rd,Houston TX 77077
West University Presencial 3743 Garnet St, Houston, TX, 77005

UTAH

CIUDAD TIPO DE PUNTO DIRECCiÓN
Salt Lake City Presencial West North Temple 2080 Salt Lake City UTAH 84115
Salt Lake City Itinerante Itinerante

VIRGINIA

CIUDAD TIPO DE PUNTO DIRECCiÓN
Glen Allen Itinerante 10170 W Broad St, Glen Allen, VA 23060
Virginia Beach Itinerante 1642 Pleasure House Rd. Ste 108 Virginia Beach, VA 23455

Nota de Prensa