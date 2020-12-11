Estos son los sitios en EEUU para participar el sábado #12Dic en la Consulta Popular

Un total de 52 puntos fijos presenciales y al menos 55 itinerantes han sido establecidos en Estados Unidos para que los venezolanos puedan realizar este sábado 12 de diciembre su manifestación de voluntad en la Consulta Popular por Venezuela, denominada “Alza la voz contra Maduro”.
Florida, Texas, Nueva York, Colorado, Arizona, Delaware, Distrito de Columbia, Virginia, Las Carolinas, Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nueva Jersey, Pennsylvania y Utah son algunos de los estados donde se han establecido puntos presenciales para que los venezolanos puedan participar en territorio norteamericano.
Los embajadores Carlos Vecchio, (Estados Unidos) y Gustavo Tarre Briceño (OEA) estarán en Washington acompañando activamente a la diáspora venezolana en lo que han denominada “una protesta mundial contra el régimen de Maduro, para que el mundo sepa que los venezolanos están firmes y en pie de lucha por su libertad y la restauración de la democracia”. Miami será epicentro de actividad en el Doral Central Park, entre otros puntos.
La Consulta Popular es una iniciativa ciudadana que cuenta con el respaldo del Gobierno Interino del Presidente Juan Guaidó, donde los venezolanos ratifican su exigencia del cese de la usurpación del poder por parte de Nicolás Maduro, la convocatoria de elecciones libres, justas y verificables, el establecimiento de un gobierno de transición y el llamado de apoyo a la comunidad internacional frente a un régimen criminal y narcoterrorista.
Desde el 7 de diciembre, los venezolanos han venido participando en la primera fase digital de la Consulta Popular, a través de la web www.consultaporvzla.com, así como a través de la app VOATZ (descargable en las apps store) y la plataforma Telegram https://t.me/
La comunidad democrática internacional, especialmente los Estados Unidos de manera bipartidista, ha expresado su apoyo a la Consulta Popular y al Gobierno Interino de Guaidó, frente al nuevo fraude electoral perpetrado por Maduro el pasado 6 de diciembre.
A continuación los puntos en Estados Unidos, también pueden ser consultados en el siguiente link: https://us.embajadavenezuela.
ARIZONA
|CIUDAD
|TIPO DE PUNTO
|DIRECCIÓN
|Mesa
|Presencial
|4930 E Main St, Suite 1, Mesa AZ 85205
|Phoenix
|Presencial
|-1241 E Washington St, Suite 103, Phoenix AZ 85034
– Sun Desert technologies, 4930 E Main St. Suite 1, Mesa AZ 85205-
CALIFORNIA
|CIUDAD
|TIPO DE PUNTO
|DIRECCIÓN
|Los Angeles
|Virtual
|Digital -COVID
|San Diego
|Virtual
|Digital -COVID
|San Francisco
|Presencial
|Mirador Golden GateHighway 101 Northbound near Alexander Ave. off-ramp, Sausalito CA 94965
CAROLINA DEL NORTE
|CIUDAD
|TIPO DE PUNTO
|DIRECCiÓN
|Raleigh
|Presencial
|Laurel Hills Park, 3808 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC 27612
CAROLINA DEL SUR
|CIUDAD
|TIPO DE PUNTO
|DIRECCiÓN
|Carolina del Sur
|Vitual
|Digital
COLORADO
|CIUDAD
|TIPO DE PUNTO
|DIRECCiÓN
|Denver
|Vitual
|Digital – Covid
|Punto de Encuentro
|3600 S Yosemite ST suite 360 Denver CO 80237
CONNETICUT
|CIUDAD
|TIPO DE PUNTO
|DIRECCiÓN
|Brandford
|Presencial
|Mosaic cuisine 539 main st Branford CT 06405
|Straford
|Presencial
|919 Straford Ave unit 5 CT 06615
DISTRITO DE COLUMBIA
|CIUDAD
|TIPO DE PUNTO
|DIRECCiÓN
|Washington DC
|Itinerante
|Itinerante
|Presencial
|2443 Massachusetts Ave. NW Washington DC 20008
FLORIDA
|CIUDAD
|TIPO DE PUNTO
|DIRECCiÓN
|Coral Spring
|Itinerante
|-La Chama International Restaurant & lounge 2049 N University Dr. Coral Springs, FL 33071
|Itinerante
|-The Little Coffee Shoppe 754 444 6443 10732 Wiles Rd Coral Springs
|Itinerante
|-Crocante Cafe & Gourmet Bakery 2708 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33065
|Davie
|Itinerante
|Amaize – 2258 S University Dr Davie , FL 33328
|Deerfield Beach
|Itinerante
|Gusticos Latin American 2249 W Hillsboro Blvd Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
|Delray Beach
|Itinerante
|Andy’s Latin Food1601 N Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL 33483
|Itinerante
|Itinerante
|Doral
|Presencial
|3000 NW 87th Ave, Doral, FL 33172
|Fort Lauderdale
|Itinerante
|THE Bread Shop 6301 N Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
|Itinerante
|Eats Good 6882 NW 20th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
|Itinerante
|Grano de Mostaza 5550 NW 31st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
|Fort Myers
|Presencial
|7700 cypres lake dr Fort Myers, FL 33907 Bomba Marathon
|Hallandale
|Itinerante
|Moises Bakery 115 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
|Itinerante
|Doggi’s Arepa Bar 801 N Federal Hwy Suite 118, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
|Hollywood
|Itinerante
|Parguito Gourmet 1940 N 30th Rd, Hollywood, FL 33021
|Hollywood
|Itinerante
|«Mina Bistro Presidential Plaza, 3635 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33021
|Hollywood
|Itinerante
|-Antojitos 1940 N 30th Rd, Hollywood, FL 33021
|Hollywood
|Itinerante
|-Figos Pepitos House1917 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33020
|Hollywood
|Itinerante
|-Platano Bistro1940 N 30th Rd, Hollywood, FL 33021
|Homestead
|Presencial
|Homestead Sede NCS 800 NE 12 Ave Homestead Fl 33030
|Jacksonville
|Presencial
|La Nota Restaurante – 2021 St Augustine Rd, Suite 8, Jacksonville, Fl 32207
|Itinerante
|Itinerante
|Kendall
|Presencial
|Don Criollo 12039 SW 132nd Ct, Miami, FL 33186
|Miami
|Itinerante
|Itinerante
|Miami Beach
|Presencial
|1628 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach FL 33139
|Miramar
|Itinerante
|-11386 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33025
|Itinerante
|Migas 16311 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33027
|Orlando
|Presencial
|-Teq a bite restaurant 1206 E vine st. Kissimmee, Fl 34744
|Orlando
|Presencial
|-Maraya at Sabrina’s restaurant 8100 Crystal Clear Ln Orlando FL 32809
|Orlando
|Presencial
|-La Fuente restaurant bakery & cafe 5833 Goldenrod rd Orlando Fl 32822
|Orlando
|Presencial
|-Papa Sabz Restaurant 500 state rd 436 suite 1020 Casselberry Fl 32707
|Orlando
|Itinerante
|Itinerante
|Pembroke
|Itinerante
|-Sabor Venezolano 954 534 9692 2010 N Flamingo Rd Pembroke Pines.
|Pembroke
|Itinerante
|-La Casserola Restaurant6941 SW 196th Ave Ste 9, Davie, FL 33332
|Pembroke
|Itinerante
|-Frank Cachapas16050 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
|Pembroke
|Itinerante
|-Veneziola Latin Food6500 Dykes Rd, Southwest Ranches, FL 33331
|Pembroke
|Itinerante
|-El Budare 8881 Pembroke Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
|Pembroke
|Itinerante
|-Super Arepa 15801 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
|Pembroke
|Itinerante
|-Arepasmania Mall food court, 11401 Pines Boulevard #512 Pembroke Lakes, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
|Pembroke
|Itinerante
|-Pa’parrilla Food Truck 786 953 9248 1800 N State Rd 7 Pembroke Park
|Pembroke
|Itinerante
|-Cachapa star 3090 West Sheridan St. Pembroke Pines
|Port. Saint Lucie
|Presencial
|10792 Us-1 Port St Lucie Fl 34952
|Port. Saint Lucie
|Punto de Encuentro
|Flemmingllamar
|South Miami
|Itinerante
|5889 SW 73rd St. South Miami, Florida 33143
|Southwest Ranches
|Itinerante
|Sandwicheries 18849 Sheridan St. Southwest Ranches, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33332
|Southwest Ranches
|Itinerante
|Pepiteria 13 4700 Dykes Rd #9293, Southwest Ranches, FL 33331
|Tampa
|Presencial
|Don Pan-1708 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel, 33544
|Presencial
|Nico’s Arepa -8303 N Armenia Ave, Tampa 33604
|Presencial
|Floor Centers Tampa Bay -5107 W Idlewild Ave, Tampa 33634
|Presencial
|El Rincon Dominicano -7210 US-301 S,Riverview 33578
|Presencial
|Alma Llanera -6571 102nd Ave N,Pinellas Park 33782
|Presencial
|Early Childhood Learning Center -3135 Airside Center Dr, Lakeland 33811
|Presencial
|Frozen World – 5108 15th St. E #402 Bradenton 34203
|Presencial
|Arepita -2734 University Square Dr, Tampa 33612
|Vero Beach
|Presencial
|Good time 140 Us-1 NORTHVERO BEACH FL 32962ff
|Weston
|Itinerante
|-Arepas Magnet Plus 954 385 8085 16644 Saddle Club Rd Weston
|Itinerante
|-Sweet & Savory: Savanna Commons Café 1300 Savanna Commons Dr, Weston, FL 33327
|Itinerante
|Zerpa’s Antojos Criollos1313 Shotgun Rd, Sunrise, FL 33326
|Itinerante
|-Panna Weston 2620 Weston Rd, Weston, FL 33331
|Itinerante
|-Don Pan 10020 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise, FL 33351
|Itinerante
|Bocas House 1793 Bell Tower Ln, Weston, FL 33326
|Presencial
|Arepas Magnet Plus 16644 Saddle Club Rd, Weston, FL 33326
|Presencial
|-Café Canela 15960 W State Rd 84, Sunrise, FL 33326
|Presencial
|Panna Weston Town Center 1731 Main St, Weston, FL 33326
GEORGIA
|CIUDAD
|TIPO DE PUNTO
|DIRECCiÓN
|Atlanta
|Presencial
|Guayoyos Café 2647 Albion farm way Duluth GA 30097
|Presencial
|Arepita Cafe 3465 Duluth Hwy #120 #5226 Duluth, GA 30096
|Presencial
|Maracuchos Food 3400 Sweetwater rd, apartment 1001, building 1000, Lawrenceville GA, 30044
|Presencial
|Epa Come Arepa 1757 Weatherbrook circle lawrenceville ga 30043
|Savannah
|Itinerante
|Itinerante
ILLIONOIS
|CIUDAD
|TIPO DE PUNTO
|DIRECCiÓN
|Chicago
|Virtual
|Digital
INDIANA
|CIUDAD
|TIPO DE PUNTO
|DIRECCiÓN
|Indiana
|Virtual
|Itinerante
MARYLAND
|CIUDAD
|TIPO DE PUNTO
|DIRECCiÓN
|Gaithesburgh
|Itinerante
|117 E Diamond Ave #119, Gaithersburg, MD 20877
MASSACHUSETS
|CIUDAD
|TIPO DE PUNTO
|DIRECCiÓN
|Boston
|Presencial
|32 Stowers St, Revere, MA 02151 Buster MA
|Worcester
|Virtual
|1000 Main St. Worcester, MA 01603
NEBRASKA
|CIUDAD
|TIPO DE PUNTO
|DIRECCiÓN
|Omaha
|Presencial
|The Hunger Block 11036 Elm St, Omaha, NE 68144
NEW JERSEY
|CIUDAD
|TIPO DE PUNTO
|DIRECCiÓN
|New Jersey
|Presencial
|Pizza Marker and Arepa815 3rd Ave, Elizabeth, NJ 07202
NEW YORK
|CIUDAD
|TIPO DE PUNTO
|DIRECCiÓN
|New York
|Presencial
|Guacuco / Brooklyn – (718) 387-2300 360 throop Avenue Brooklyn NY 11221
|Presencial
|Arepas cafe – (718) 937-3835 3307 36th Ave, Astoria, NY 11106
|Presencial
|Pizza Marker and Arepa -(908) 469-5070 815 3rd Ave, Elizabeth, NJ 07202
|Presencial
|5222 Rooselvet Ave. Woodside Queens. Parada 52st. Tren 7.
PENSYLVANIA
|CIUDAD
|TIPO DE PUNTO
|DIRECCiÓN
|Philadelphia
|Presencial
|228 N 20thst Philadelphia
TEXAS
|CIUDAD
|TIPO DE PUNTO
|DIRECCiÓN
|Austin
|Itinerante
|4631Airport Blvd #120, Austin TX 78751
|Itinerante
|11601 Barrington Way, Austin ,TX 78759
|Itinerante
|Itinerante
|Corpus Christi
|Itinerante
|5433 S StaplesSt Q1, Corpus Christy ,Tx 78411.Restaurant Ora’s Kitchen
|Itinerante
|Itinerante
|Dallas
|Itinerante
|Itinerante
|Presencial
|3855 Frankfort Rd,Dallas,TX75287 suite 160
|Itinerante
|4140 N Colony Blvd,The Colony ,TX75056
|Forth Worth
|Itinerante
|Itinerante
|Houston
|Itinerante
|Itinerante
|Katy
|Itinerante
|Itinerante
|Presencial
|25600 Westheimer ParkWay, Katy 77494
|Midland
|Itinerante
|Itinerante
|Odessa – Midland
|Presencial
|3818 W Wall St, Midland, TX 79765
|Odessa
|Itinerante
|Itinerante
|Pearland-League City
|Itinerante
|Itinerante
|San Antonio
|Itinerante
|210 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio,TX 78258
|Itinerante
|14530 Roadrunner Way,San Antonio TX78429 (next to food truck)
|Itinerante
|Itinerante
|Spring-The Woodland
|Itinerante
|Itinerante
|The Woodlands
|Presencial
|25115 Goslin,Rd Spring Tx 77389
|Webster City
|Presencial
|17100 N Texas Av Webster Tx 77598
|West Houston
|Presencial
|13525 Westheimer Rd,Houston TX 77077
|West University
|Presencial
|3743 Garnet St, Houston, TX, 77005
UTAH
|CIUDAD
|TIPO DE PUNTO
|DIRECCiÓN
|Salt Lake City
|Presencial
|West North Temple 2080 Salt Lake City UTAH 84115
|Salt Lake City
|Itinerante
|Itinerante
VIRGINIA
|CIUDAD
|TIPO DE PUNTO
|DIRECCiÓN
|Glen Allen
|Itinerante
|10170 W Broad St, Glen Allen, VA 23060
|Virginia Beach
|Itinerante
|1642 Pleasure House Rd. Ste 108 Virginia Beach, VA 23455
