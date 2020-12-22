Venezuelan woman struck dead on highway

Posteado en: La Patilla in English

A woman and a man were killed in separate road collisions early on Monday.

By Susan Mohammed/ Daily Express

The woman, police said, is suspected to be a Venezuelan national in her early 20’s, and several hours after the crash was not yet identified.

The man was the driver of a vehicle, who police said, was driving in the opposite direction on the south bound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway.

The first incident occurred around 3 a.m., when the woman was attempting to cross the north bound lane of the highway in the vicinity of the Hindu Credit Union, Freeport.

The woman was struck by a vehicle and died at the scene of the crash.

Officers of the Highway Patrol Unit and Freeport police responded.

Up to 10 a.m., the woman’s body remained on the highway, guarded by police officers.

Two hours later, police were again alerted that another collision occurred on the highway, but at Chaguanas.

Officers were told that a man was driving in a southernly direction along the south bound lane of the highway.

He crashed head-on into another vehicle, and died at hospital.